Missouri AG Obtains Court Win Over Parole in Place Rule

Missouri Attorney General Bailey Obtains Court Win Throwing Out Biden-Harris Illegal Parole in Place Rule

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has obtained a court ruling that throws out the Biden-Harris Administration’s “parole-in-place” (PIP) rule.  This rule would have allowed millions of illegal immigrants to circumvent the law to obtain permanent residency.  He joined 16 other states in the suit.

The Parole in Place (PIP) rule would have allowed millions of illegal immigrants to obtain permanent residency.

Joe Biden and Kamalah Harris have created a crisis on the southern border, and the American people are now paying the price. “After the federal government refused to act, states such as Missouri were forced to take action to secure the southern border,” stated Attorney General Bailey. We filed suit to ensure that millions of unvetted people are not invading the communities.

If the alien was the spouse or stepchild of a U.S. Citizen, the PIP program allowed aliens who had been illegally present in the United States for ten years or longer to be granted “parole” without leaving the United States or trying to return and apply for entry at a port of entry.

Biden’s DHS claimed it had “unfettered discretion” in deciding who could enter the United States without consulting Congress.  The new program would allow more than 1.3 million illegal immigrants who are already in the US to apply for permanent residence.

The attorneys general argued that the Parole in Place (PIP) program was unconstitutional in the lawsuit and asked the Court to block it. The Court granted the request and threw out the unconstitutional rule.

Attorney General Bailey was joined in filing the lawsuit by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Wyoming, and America First Legal.

USPress.News covered this story as well.

By Smith
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News
