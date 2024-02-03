US Marshals - Seeking Information - Larry Reed - Fugitive
U.S. Marshals Seek Information on Fugitive Larry Reed, Who is Wanted for Triple Homicide.

Dallas, TX (STL.News) The United States Marshals Service – North Texas Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Larry Reed, a fugitive wanted for a triple homicide that occurred on January 25, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Reed, 29, is wanted for the offense of Capital Murder, and the Arlington Police Department has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Larry Reed was previously known to reside in the Arlington, Texas, area and has ties to Mississippi.

WARNING: Please do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Reed or have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance, the U.S. Marshals Service at (202) 307-9700, or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App. Tipsters’ identities will remain confidential and anonymous.

CLICK for more information and photo.

SOURCE: U.S. Marshals

