California Governor Issues Legislative Update 8/22/2023

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 342 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Architects and real estate appraisers: applicants and licensees: demographic information.
  • AB 400 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Local agency design-build projects: authorization.
  • AB 592 by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield) – Vehicles: commercial nonfranchise solid waste haulers: pilot program.
  • AB 648 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Common interest developments: procedures: meetings by teleconference.
  • AB 1140 by the Committee on Insurance – Insurance.
  • AB 1395 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Licensed Physicians and Dentists from Mexico Pilot Program: requirements.
  • AB 1560 by Assemblymember Heath Flora (R-Modesto) – Crematories: change in ownership.
  • AB 1716 by the Committee on Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials – Hazardous wastes and materials: certified unified program agencies.
  • AB 1763 by the Committee on Agriculture – Food and agriculture: industry-funded standardization program: Cannella Environmental Farming Act of 1995: Noxious Weed Management Account.
  • AB 1765 by the Committee on Revenue and Taxation – Income tax administration: installment agreements, suspension, forfeiture, and revivor.
  • SB 95 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Commercial transactions.
    SB 151 by the Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – State employment: State Bargaining Unit 6 agreement.
  • SB 247 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Alcoholic beverages: licensing exemptions: barbering and cosmetology services.
  • SB 343 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Child support.
  • SB 388 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Alcoholic Beverage Tax: beer manufacturer returns and schedules.
  • SB 432 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Teachers’ retirement.
  • SB 544 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act: teleconferencing.
  • SB 743 by Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) – Insurance: false and fraudulent claims.
  • SB 852 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Searches: supervised persons.
  • SB 891 by the Committee on Transportation – Transportation: omnibus bill.

The California Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  • AB 316 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Vehicles: autonomous vehicles. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 957 by Assemblymember Lori Wilson (D-Fairfield) – Family law: gender identity. A veto message can be found here.
  • AB 1306 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – State government: immigration enforcement. A veto message can be found here.
  • SOURCE: California Governor
