Why U.S. Restaurant Sales Are Slowing in 2025: A Closer Look at the Industry’s Headwinds

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Restaurant Sales — The U.S. restaurant industry is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales during the first half of 2025, with major chains and independent eateries alike reporting decreased consumer activity, shrinking profit margins, and growing financial pressures. From fast food giants like McDonald’s to casual dining brands such as Red Lobster and TGI Fridays, the sector is contending with a new wave of economic challenges reshaping the dining landscape nationwide.

Restaurant Sales – Economic Uncertainty Weighs on Consumer Spending

One of the primary drivers behind the slowdown in restaurant sales is the overarching economic uncertainty that has impacted consumer spending habits. Inflation remains a concern in many parts of the country, despite the Federal Reserve’s attempts to stabilize the economy through cautious interest rate policies. As household budgets tighten, Americans reevaluate discretionary expenses, with dining out often among the first cutbacks.

In early 2025, McDonald’s reported a 3.6% decline in same-store U.S. sales, attributing the slump to reduced foot traffic and declining frequency among low- and middle-income consumers. “The economy is creating pressure for everyday diners,” stated the company’s CEO during a recent earnings call. This sentiment has been echoed across the industry, where affordability and value have become central concerns.

Restaurant Sales – Menu Price Increases Create Customer Resistance

Restaurant owners have found themselves trapped between soaring costs and price-sensitive patrons. The result? Reluctant menu price increases that often alienate loyal customers. To combat rising ingredient and labor expenses, restaurants have raised prices multiple times over the past two years. However, these hikes are now proving counterproductive, pushing consumers toward cheaper alternatives like home-cooked meals, grocery store deli options, or fast-casual value menus.

In Washington, D.C., data compiled by Yelp and Axios shows that average spending per customer has declined by 2.5% over the last 24 months. The pattern is consistent across several urban markets. Diners are ordering fewer items, skipping appetizers, or switching to cheaper venues altogether.

Restaurant Sales – Labor Costs and Operational Pressures Mount

According to a 2025 industry report from Restaurant365, nearly 85% of restaurants saw labor expenses rise in 2024, with expectations for further increases this year. The tight labor market and rising minimum wage requirements in multiple states have made payroll one of the largest and most unpredictable costs for restaurant operators.

At the same time, food costs remain volatile. Everything from dairy and grain products to coffee and beef has seen fluctuations driven by weather conditions, trade policies, and supply chain disruptions. Some restaurants report spending up to 30% more on core ingredients than they did just three years ago.

These dual pressures—labor and food—compel margins to unsustainable levels for many businesses. Restaurant closures, particularly among legacy chains, are on the rise.

Major Chains Feeling the Pressure Impacting Restaurant Sales

The restaurant slowdown is not limited to small independent businesses. Iconic national chains are also facing major hurdles. Red Lobster recently filed for bankruptcy, citing unsustainable lease agreements, declining sales, and labor shortages. TGI Fridays and Hooters have also announced dozens of location closures nationwide, pointing to rising costs and evolving consumer preferences.

Industry analysts warn that we may see further consolidation and restructuring among legacy brands that have been slow to adapt to changing market dynamics.

Consumer Preferences Continue to Shift Affecting Restaurant Sales

In addition to economic challenges, the restaurant industry is adjusting to long-term changes in consumer behavior. The COVID-19 pandemic altered how Americans think about dining, and while the world has largely moved on, some habits have stuck. More consumers now favor takeout, delivery, and drive-thru options over traditional dine-in experiences.

This trend has left some sit-down restaurants struggling to fill tables, while fast-casual and delivery-centric models are seeing better, though still modest, performance. Restaurants that fail to adapt their service models are increasingly vulnerable in this shifting market.

Tariffs and Trade Disruptions Add Fuel to the Fire, Impacting Restaurant Sales

Trade policies and tariff increases are also slowing restaurant growth. The 2025 reimplementation of tariffs on several food-related imports, including a 10% levy on green coffee beans, has directly impacted beverage costs for chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin’. These tariffs make ingredients more expensive, a cost often passed down to the consumer through price hikes.

Higher import costs and ongoing global instability create friction in supply chains, leading to sporadic shortages and delivery delays that further complicate restaurant operations.

Bankruptcies and Closures Signal a Structural Shift

The number of restaurant bankruptcies is increasing in 2025, suggesting that the industry is undergoing more than just a temporary correction—it is facing a structural transition. Chains that once dominated suburban retail spaces are now scaling back or exiting altogether. Industry insiders expect further shakeouts as businesses that lack digital infrastructure, efficient operations, or competitive pricing models fall behind.

At the same time, new restaurants are being more selective and strategic. Many opt for smaller footprints, limited menus, and lean staffing models prioritizing efficiency and adaptability over traditional full-service formats.

A Path Forward: Adaptability and Innovation

Despite the ongoing challenges, the restaurant industry is not all bleak. Operators who adapt to the new economic climate are finding ways to thrive. Embracing technology, offering value-driven menus, streamlining operations, and building strong customer loyalty programs are proving effective for those willing to innovate.

Additionally, community-focused marketing, loyalty apps, and AI-driven delivery logistics are helping smaller restaurants compete with national chains. By focusing on service quality, affordability, and experience, some restaurants weather the storm better than others.

Conclusion of Restaurant Sales

The slowing of restaurant sales in 2025 reflects broader economic and social shifts. While challenges such as inflation, labor shortages, and consumer frugality are weighing down the industry, opportunities remain for agile, forward-thinking operators. As the landscape continues to evolve, success will depend on how quickly and creatively businesses can adapt to the new normal.

Copyright 2025 – St. Louis Media, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, and video, head to STL.News.