LJ2 Investments LLC to Pay $157K in Damages & Wages

The Department of Labor recovered $157K from LJs Investments in owed wages and damages for 46 food service workers denied overtime in Rio Grande Valley, TX.

Food truck operator LJ2 Investments LLC failed to pay overtime wages and keep required records.

PHARR, TX (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has released the following information about employer LJ2 Investments, LLC.

We publish this information to help other employers realize the cost of doing business like this, and hopefully, they can learn from the mistakes of others.

Employer name: LJ2 Investments LLC, operating as Jasso Express

Investigation site: 805 E. Ferguson Avenue, Pharr, TX 78577

Investigation findings: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found LJ2 Investments LLC – operator of Jasso Express food trucks – failed to pay the required time and one-half the hourly wages of 46 catering service workers for hours worked over 40 in a workweek. Additionally, the employer failed to keep records, in violation of federal law.

Back wages recovered: $78,664 in back wages – $78,664 in liquidated damages

In fiscal year 2023, the division recovered more than $29 million owed to nearly 26,000 food service industry workers. Food service is among the division’s low-wage, high-violation industries, with the third-highest amount of back wages recovered and the second-highest amount of civil money penalties assessed.

Quote: “Federal law is very clear about paying overtime and leaves no excuse for an employer to deprive workers of their lawfully earned wages,” said District Director Cynthia Cantu-Flores in McAllen, Texas. “The U.S. Department of Labor remains committed to protecting our nation’s workers and holding employers accountable.”

SOURCE: DOL