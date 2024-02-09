GE Aerospace to Pay $443K to Settle with DOL

GE Aerospace Resolves Alleged Gender-Based Hiring Discrimination and Pays $443K in Back Wages to Affected Job Applicants After Compliance Review.

The company will also extend 14 job opportunities to female applicants at the Vermont facility.

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs has entered into a conciliation agreement with GE Aerospace to resolve alleged hiring discrimination affecting females who applied for work with the manufacturer at its Rutland, Vermont, facility.

A routine compliance review conducted by OFCCP for the period from August 1, 2018, to January 31, 2020, found that GE Aerospace discriminated against female applicants for manufacturing operations associate positions. The agency determined GE Aerospace violated Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin.

To resolve the allegations, GE Aerospace, formerly known as GE Aviation, will pay $443,000 in back pay and interest to 116 unsuccessful female applicants and extend 14 job opportunities to female applicants for the position. In addition, the employer has committed to providing workplace-specific training for all company employees involved in recruiting, selecting, or tracking expressions of interest for open positions. As well as training on evaluating their selection procedures to help ensure equal access in hiring.

“Ensuring equal opportunity during the hiring process is important and required under the law,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Acting Northeast Regional Director Samuel Maiden. “By entering into a conciliation agreement, GE Aerospace is showing its commitment to meeting those standards by eliminating hiring barriers for women.”

GE Aerospace is an operating division of General Electric Co., which provides the U.S. Air Force with jet engines, components, and integrated systems.

View the conciliation agreement.

OFCCP enforces Executive Order 11246, Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974. These laws require that federal contractors provide equal employment opportunity through affirmative action.

If you think you may be a class member who applied for or was interested in a manufacturing operations associate position at GE Aerospace in Rutland during the review period, please check OFCCP’s Class Member Locator to see who may be entitled to monetary relief and/or consideration for job placement as a result of OFCCP’s compliance review.

We publish these cases with information provided by the DOL and hope business owners and managers read it to learn from the mistakes of others.

SOURCE: DOL