St. Louis Reels from Catastrophic May 16 Storm: Elite Properties Roofing Mobilizes for Emergency Storm Damage Roof Repair

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — The morning after one of the most destructive storms in recent St. Louis history, the region is waking up to a sobering reality. The EF3 tornado that struck on Friday, May 16, has left a devastating path of destruction, with at least seven confirmed fatalities, dozens more injured, and widespread property damage stretching across neighborhoods from University City to North County. Emergency crews, utility workers, and roofing contractors like Elite Properties Roofing & Exteriors LLC are now working around the clock to assess the damage, provide critical services, and help begin the long journey to recovery.

A City Transformed Overnight

From the heart of the Central West End to suburban communities in St. Louis County, the storm unleashed violent winds exceeding 130 mph, toppling trees, smashing vehicles, and ripping rooftops from homes and businesses. Entire blocks are now unrecognizable. The hardest-hit areas resemble war zones, with homes reduced to debris, power lines tangled in tree limbs, and shattered glass blanketing the streets.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a strong tornado embedded within the larger storm system touched down just after 2:30 p.m., intensifying as it carved a destructive path northeast. It took just minutes for the tornado to flatten hundreds of structures.

“It sounded like a freight train, and then the roof just lifted,” said James Mitchell, a resident of Florissant. “We were in the basement, and when we came up, our house was gone.”

Among the many tragic scenes reported, a historic church building collapsed during a community service, fatally injuring one person and critically wounding several others. Elsewhere, emergency responders pulled people from the rubble of homes, some buried under debris, others trapped in cars crushed by falling trees.

Confirmed Deaths and Injuries

City officials confirmed seven fatalities as of Saturday morning, with the death toll expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue. Over 60 individuals were treated for storm-related injuries at area hospitals. Emergency crews and FEMA officials are deploying drones, search dogs, and thermal imaging equipment to assist with recovery operations.

The City of St. Louis has declared a state of emergency, and Mayor Cara Spencer has requested federal assistance with search efforts, cleanup, and community support. A citywide curfew remains effective in high-risk neighborhoods from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Power Outages and Infrastructure Collapse

Over 110,000 customers across St. Louis lost power Friday afternoon. Ameren Missouri and other utility companies are working urgently to restore service, but the sheer scale of the damage has slowed progress. Power poles snapped like twigs in some areas, and transformers exploded on impact. It may be days or even weeks before full restoration is achieved.

MetroLink train service remains suspended in many corridors due to debris on the tracks and electrical damage. Commuters are urged to seek alternate transportation and avoid affected areas unless absolutely necessary.

Emergency Storm Damage Roof Repair Becomes Urgent Priority

As residents sift through the wreckage, roof damage has become one of the most critical concerns. With spring rains still in the forecast, unprotected homes and businesses are at extreme risk of further destruction. Emergency roof tarping and damage mitigation have become urgent priorities.

That’s where Elite Properties Roofing & Exteriors LLC, based in Valley Park, Missouri, is stepping in to help. Known for their rapid response and honest service, the company has mobilized its full workforce to provide emergency storm damage roof repair across the metro area.

“We’ve seen heartbreaking destruction, but we’re here to do what we do best — protect homes and give families a sense of hope again,” said an Elite Properties Roofing spokesperson. “If your home or business has suffered roof damage, don’t wait. Emergency roof tarping is the first step toward safety and insurance protection.”

Services Offered by Elite Properties Roofing

Elite Properties Roofing has served the St. Louis area for over 15 years. In the aftermath of this disaster, they are offering:

24/7 emergency storm damage roof repair and tarping

Free roof inspections and damage assessments

Full roof replacements using high-quality, storm-rated materials

Gutter, siding, and exterior damage repairs

Insurance claims support and representation

With decades of experience in storm recovery, the company specializes in navigating the complexities of homeowners’ insurance, helping ensure that clients receive the maximum support and funding they deserve.

“We’ve seen repeatedly how quickly hidden roof damage can turn into long-term structural problems,” said the company’s lead estimator. “Fast action is the key to preventing further loss.”

Understanding the Roof Repair Process

Elite Properties Roofing uses a comprehensive step-by-step process to ensure each home is thoroughly inspected, stabilized, and restored:

Initial Damage Assessment : A trained inspector evaluates the severity of roof damage and identifies potential hazards.

: A trained inspector evaluates the severity of roof damage and identifies potential hazards. Emergency Tarping : Crews deploy durable tarps to prevent further water intrusion.

: Crews deploy durable tarps to prevent further water intrusion. Photographic Documentation : Damage is documented to assist with insurance claims.

: Damage is documented to assist with insurance claims. Detailed Inspection : A full examination of shingles, decking, attic space, gutters, and flashing is conducted.

: A full examination of shingles, decking, attic space, gutters, and flashing is conducted. Repair vs. Replacement Recommendation : Based on inspection findings, the team recommends the most cost-effective and durable solution.

: Based on inspection findings, the team recommends the most cost-effective and durable solution. Materials Selection : Homeowners can choose from high-quality roofing materials, including architectural shingles, impact-resistant shingles, and energy-efficient options.

: Homeowners can choose from high-quality roofing materials, including architectural shingles, impact-resistant shingles, and energy-efficient options. Roof Repair/Replacement : Licensed professionals complete the work safely and efficiently.

: Licensed professionals complete the work safely and efficiently. Post-Repair Inspection: Final walkthroughs ensure the repair meets code, quality, and customer expectations.

Roofing Materials That Withstand Storms

Elite Properties Roofing offers premium materials designed to withstand severe weather, including:

Class 4 impact-resistant shingles

Synthetic underlayment to improve waterproofing

Ice and water shields for valleys and eaves

High-wind-rated ridge caps and starter strips

Choosing the right material is essential for long-term resilience, especially in regions like Missouri, where tornado activity is common.

Testimonials from Past Clients

“After the hailstorm in 2023, Elite Properties Roofing saved us. They were here the next day with tarps and handled the insurance process flawlessly. They made something scary feel manageable,” said Sarah T. from Chesterfield.

“The new roof they installed after the windstorm looks great, and we haven’t had a single issue since,” added Mark R. from Ballwin.

Community Resources and Recovery Centers

Two American Red Cross shelters have opened in St. Louis to house displaced residents. City officials are coordinating with state and federal emergency management teams to establish community recovery centers for:

Disaster assistance registration

Debris removal coordination

Mental health support

Volunteer services

Residents are urged to report damage to their insurance companies and contact reputable contractors for assistance.

If you need emergency storm damage roof repair, contact Elite Properties Roofing at (636) 861-3553 or visit www.epstlroofing.com.

Looking Ahead: A City Rebuilding Together

The May 16 tornado has scarred St. Louis, but the strength of its residents is already shining through. From emergency workers and utility crews to neighbors helping neighbors, the community is uniting to heal and rebuild.

Elite Properties Roofing is proud to stand with St. Louis during this difficult time. Their team continues working around the clock to protect homes and assist families in the rebuilding process.

“This is our city. These are our neighbors. We’re not going anywhere,” said the owner of Elite Properties Roofing. “If you need help, we’re here for you.”

To learn more about their services or to schedule an emergency inspection, visit www.epstlroofing.com or call (636) 861-3553.

Reference: This story is based on storm coverage reported by STL.News, which provides continuous updates on the storm aftermath, damage reports, and recovery efforts throughout the region. CLICK to check the latest weather forecast.

