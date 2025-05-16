Severe Storm Devastates St. Louis MO, May 16, 2025

Severe Storm Devastates St. Louis on May 16, 2025: Elite Properties Roofing Mobilizes Emergency Response Services

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News)—A powerful and destructive storm swept through the St. Louis metro area on Friday, May 16, causing widespread damage, significant power outages, and emergency declarations across the region. Elite Properties Roofing has stepped up as communities assess the destruction to offer immediate emergency tarping, roof repair, and full roof replacement services for affected residents and businesses.

Tornado Strikes St. Louis Region, Leaving a Trail of Destruction

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the storm system that struck the St. Louis area included at least one tornado, rated between EF2 and EF3 in intensity. The twister brought winds in excess of 130 miles per hour, tearing through residential neighborhoods, flattening trees, toppling power lines, and stripping roofs from homes and businesses. Preliminary reports indicate that more than 5,000 properties were damaged across the region, with the brunt of the destruction concentrated in the Central West End, University City, Clayton, and North County neighborhoods.

Authorities confirmed at least seven fatalities across the region, with dozens more injured. In one tragic incident, a church building in North St. Louis collapsed during Friday’s service, leading to one fatality and several critical injuries. Emergency crews were dispatched within minutes and have since been working around the clock to clear debris, search for survivors, and restore public safety.

Infrastructure Disruptions and Emergency Declarations

In the storm’s immediate aftermath, Mayor Cara Spencer issued a citywide state of emergency, activating all available first responders and requesting federal assistance. A curfew was implemented in the hardest-hit areas from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow emergency personnel to operate safely and prevent looting.

Over 100,000 residents were left without power following the storm, with Ameren Missouri reporting extensive damage to its electric grid infrastructure. Efforts are ongoing to restore power, but full restoration may take several days due to the severity of the storm’s impact. MetroLink train services were suspended in multiple areas, especially between Wellston and the Central West End, where debris and structural damage made travel unsafe.

Property Owners Urged to Act Quickly on Roof Damage

As the city begins the complicated recovery process, homeowners and business owners are advised to inspect their properties for damage and take immediate action to prevent further loss. One of the most urgent concerns in the wake of this storm is roofing damage—missing shingles, structural weakening, and exposed interiors leave buildings vulnerable to water intrusion and long-term structural issues.

Elite Properties Roofing Responds with Emergency Services

Elite Properties Roofing, a trusted roofing contractor based in Valley Park, Missouri, has announced the deployment of emergency response crews throughout the St. Louis area to assist property owners affected by the May 16 storm. Specializing in storm damage response, the company offers:

Emergency Roof Tarping to prevent water from penetrating exposed roofing

Comprehensive Roof Inspections to assess storm-related damage

Rapid Roof Repair and Full Replacement services using high-quality materials

Insurance Claims Assistance to help property owners navigate the claims process efficiently

With a proven reputation for honesty, professionalism, and responsiveness, Elite Properties Roofing is prepared to serve the community during this time of need. The company urges homeowners not to delay seeking roof inspections, as unnoticed damage can rapidly worsen and complicate insurance claims.

“We know how devastating storm damage can be,” said a spokesperson for Elite Properties Roofing. “Our team is here and ready to help protect your home, minimize further damage, and begin restoration as soon as possible. We work with all insurance companies and can walk you through the entire process to ensure you’re taken care of.”

Why Timely Roof Repair Matters

Roof damage from a severe storm is more than just a cosmetic concern—it can lead to mold growth, weakened support beams, insulation problems, and electrical hazards. Emergency tarping is the first step in preventing water intrusion, followed by a thorough damage assessment and either repair or replacement.

Elite Properties Roofing stresses the importance of choosing a local, licensed contractor with a quality and reliability track record. Unfortunately, following major storms, homeowners are often targeted by out-of-state or unlicensed “storm chasers” offering cheap repairs that often fail to meet code or manufacturer standards.

Community Resources and Assistance Available

The City of St. Louis, in coordination with the American Red Cross, has opened emergency shelters for displaced residents. FEMA and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency are assessing the area for potential federal disaster assistance. Residents who have suffered storm damage are encouraged to:

Take photos of the damage before making any repairs

Keep receipts for any temporary repairs or expenses

Report downed power lines or gas leaks immediately

Contact a reputable contractor for inspection and emergency services

For those seeking help with roofing emergencies, Elite Properties Roofing is available 24/7 and can be reached at (636) 861-3553 or through their website at www.epstlroofing.com.

Looking Ahead: Recovery and Rebuilding

The May 16, 2025, storm will likely become one of the most damaging weather events to hit the St. Louis region in recent years. But as with every challenge, the people of St. Louis are coming together to rebuild—neighbors helping neighbors, volunteers supporting clean-up efforts, and businesses like Elite Properties Roofing providing critical services to accelerate the recovery.

St. Louis residents are encouraged to stay safe, avoid downed power lines, and contact local authorities for emergency needs. Recovery will take time, but the city will emerge stronger with strong community ties and dedicated service providers.

Phone : (636) 861-3553

: (636) 861-3553 Website: www.epstlroofing.com

Service Area: Greater St. Louis Metro, including St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and surrounding communities – CLICK for more details.

About Elite Properties Roofing:

Elite Properties Roofing & Exteriors LLC is a licensed and insured roofing company with over 15 years of experience serving Missouri homeowners. The company specializes in storm restoration, residential and commercial roofing, gutters, siding, and more. Known for quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service, Elite Properties Roofing is committed to protecting and restoring the homes and businesses of its community.