Jeffrey W. Young Jr. – aka -Rock Doc – Opioid Distribution

“Rock Doc” Sentenced for 20 Years in Prison for Opioid Distribution Conspiracy

JACKSON, TN (STL.News) A Tennessee nurse practitioner known locally as the “Rock Doc” was sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally prescribing opioids — including oxycodone and fentanyl — from his medical practice in Jackson, Tennessee.

“The self-proclaimed ‘Rock Doc‘ abused the power of the prescription pad to supply his small community with hundreds of thousands of doses of highly addictive prescription opioids to obtain money, notoriety, and sexual favors,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The defendant’s conduct endangered his patients and the community as a whole. Today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of this criminal conduct and the department’s commitment to protecting communities from the scourge of illegally prescribed drugs.”

“The epidemic of opioid abuse is fueled by doctors like the defendant (Rock Doc) who is willing to over-prescribe highly addictive drugs and exploit patient pain for their own financial gain,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee.

“This sentence sends a strong message that healthcare professionals who prey on those who suffer from addiction are no better than street corner drug dealers — and that our office and law enforcement partners will hold them just as accountable for their crimes.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jeffrey W. Young Jr., 49, a.k.a. “Rock Doc,” of Jackson, used his medical practice, Preventagenix, to illegally prescribe medically unnecessary controlled substance pills to hundreds of patients, including a pregnant woman and women with whom he was having inappropriate physical relationships. Young maintained a party-type atmosphere at his clinic and prescribed these drugs at least in part to boost his popularity on social media and promote a self-produced reality TV show pilot based on his self-identified persona, the “Rock Doc.” Young prescribed more than 100,000 doses of hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl to the community.

“Mr. Young operated a medical practice with a wanton disregard for the health and well-being of his patients who entrusted him with their medical care,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Erek Davodowich of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Louisville Field Division. “Any healthcare provider who conducts business in such a manner that causes harm to his patients and community should expect to meet the full weight of the justice system.”

“While we applaud the dedication of the overwhelming majority of medical providers, on occasion, a provider such as Mr. Young abuses his prescribing authority to serve self-interests and contribute to patient addiction and endangerment,” said Director David Rausch of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). “Alongside our valuable law enforcement partners, the healthcare community, and private citizens, the TBI stands committed to identifying, investigating, and bringing to justice those who seek to misuse their authority for personal gain or notoriety and put our community at risk.”

The DEA and TBI investigated the case, with valuable assistance from the Jackson Police Department.

Assistant Chief Kate Payerle and Trial Attorney Drew Pennebaker of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section prosecuted the case.

NOTE: We praise the DOJ for this action and hope to see more cases like this. Beware of Prescriptions and doctors who rely solely on medication.

