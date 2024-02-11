U.S. Marshals – Operation Snow Miser – Targets Sex Offenders

U.S. Marshals Operation Targets Wisconsin Sex Offenders in Operation Called “Operation Snow Miser.”

Resulting in the arrest of Peter Jewell-Reigel – Adrian Ruiz – Barry Martell

Madison, WI (STL.News) The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin targeted 100 sex offenders in Sauk and Columbia Counties during a 4-week compliance sweep named “Operation Snow Miser” from January 8 through February 2, 2024.

“Operation Snow Miser” resulted in seven arrests and identified four non-compliant sex offenders. These non-compliant sex offenders could face new felony charges for Sex Registry Violations.

Based on investigative efforts by task force members, Operation Snow Miser resulted in the notable arrests of:

Peter Jewell-Reigel , 25, was arrested on January 12 following a 13-hour standoff with U.S. Marshals in Houston, TX, for a parole violation. Jewell-Reigel was previously convicted of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child and is currently being investigated for unauthorized continuous contact with a 13-year-old female.

Adrian Ruiz , 21, was arrested on January 11 at his girlfriend's parent's house in LaCrosse, WI, on lead from Tulsa, OK. Ruiz is charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Barry Martell, 53, was arrested on January 24 near East Towne in Madison, WI, on a parole violation that stems from a previous 1st-degree sexual assault of a child conviction.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in this operation was comprised of Officers from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Verona Police Department, the Middleton Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, LaCrosse County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations and has the broadest arrest authority among federal law enforcement agencies.