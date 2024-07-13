Stockton Triple-Murder Suspect Arrested – Modesto, CA

Stockton, CA triple-murder suspect arrested in Modesto, CA – J. Carmen Cardoza

Washington, DC (STL.News) A fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force (PSWRFTF) Sacramento Office and the Stockton, California, police for a June 25 triple homicide in Stockton was arrested July 11 in Modesto, California.

At approximately 2 p.m. July 11, the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) received a tip that J. Carmen Cardoza Rodriguez had been seen around a bus station in Modesto. Task force officers were able to locate him standing outside the bus station and took him into custody without incident at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Task force officers were able to determine Cardoza Rodriguez intended to flee the northern California area that evening, possibly to southern California.

Cardoza Rodriguez, aka Jose Carmona, is alleged to have set fire to a camper parked at a residence in the 30 block of Visalia Court in Stockton, killing his ex-spouse Lizbeth Josefina Gutiérrez, 33, and her two sons, ages 7 and 10.

“The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in the Eastern District of California worked countless hours and traveled great distances to locate this violent fugitive,” said Lasha Boyden, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of California. “Thanks to a tipster, we were able to act quickly and take this suspect into custody safely and without incident. The loss of life in this horrific tragedy was felt by the community and our nation. I hope his capture brings some sense of relief to the victims’ family.”

The USMS elevated Cardoza Rodriguez to major case status on July 2 and offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. The USMS Major Case Fugitive Program prioritizes the investigation and apprehension of high-profile offenders considered to be some of the country’s most dangerous individuals. These offenders tend to be career criminals with histories of violence or who pose a significant threat to public safety.

SOURCE: US Marshals