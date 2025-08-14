Peoples Gas Lawsuit – Manlove Gas Field – Illinois

Mahomet’s Enduring Fight: Years After State Settlement, Residents’ Lawsuit for Clean Water Presses On

MAHOMET, IL (STL.News) – As of August 2025, a profound environmental crisis continues to cast a long shadow over the rural communities of Mahomet and Fisher in Central Illinois. Years after the state government secured a settlement with utility giant Peoples Gas, residents remain embroiled in a complex and deeply personal legal battle. Their fight centers on the contamination of their drinking water by a massive methane leak, a crisis that has devalued their homes, jeopardized their safety, and shattered their trust in the security of the water flowing from their taps.

While one chapter of this saga closed in 2022 with a state-brokered agreement, the core story for the affected families is far from over. Their ongoing class-action lawsuit seeks justice and compensation, arguing that the initial settlement failed to provide what they contend was promised. This highlights a stark distinction between regulatory penalties and personal restitution.

The ordeal for this community began not with a formal announcement, but with the unnerving sight of sputtering faucets and cloudy, bubbling water. In some homes, the concentration of methane gas being drawn from the Mahomet Aquifer—a vital water source for over half a million people—was so high that the tap water itself could be ignited with a flame. This terrifying reality was the first tangible sign of a massive leak from the Manlove Gas Field, an underground natural gas storage facility operated by The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company.

Investigations later confirmed a failure at one of the facility’s storage wells, which allowed natural gas to escape its deep subterranean confines and permeate the pristine aquifer system that generations of residents had relied upon. While Peoples Gas officially acknowledged the leak in late 2016, court documents and resident allegations suggest the problem began much earlier, possibly following a “blow-out” event in 2015. This timeline has become a critical point of contention, fueling accusations that the company failed to act with transparency and urgency.

The primary contaminant, methane, carries significant risks. While not toxic to ingest, its presence in a water supply poses a danger. As the gas is released from the water into the air within enclosed spaces, such as basements or bathrooms, it can displace oxygen, creating a serious risk of asphyxiation. More acutely, methane is highly explosive. If concentrations reach as little as 5% in the air, a simple spark from a light switch or appliance can trigger a catastrophic explosion. The levels detected in some Mahomet homes dangerously exceeded the state’s official public health warning threshold.

The State’s Settlement: A First Step, Not a Final Solution

In response to the clear environmental threat, the Illinois Attorney General’s office took legal action against Peoples Gas, citing violations of state environmental protection laws. This lawsuit culminated in a significant settlement in June 2022, as per the terms of the publicly announced consent order.

People’s Gas agreed to:

Pay over $1 million for civil penalties and to fund local environmental projects. Implement a “Groundwater Management Zone” to contain the contamination and actively remediate the aquifer. Install specialized relief wells designed to vent the trapped methane gas safely from the groundwater. Provide a safe, alternative water supply to all affected households, offering bottled water and installing advanced gas-water separation systems, as well as in-home methane detectors.

For state regulators, the settlement was a victory, as it held the utility accountable for the environmental damage and compelled it to fund the cleanup. However, for the families living at the epicenter of the crisis, this agreement felt incomplete. The settlement addressed the regulatory violations but did not provide direct compensation to residents for the immense personal and financial damages they had incurred, from lost property values to the persistent fear and disruption that had become their new normal.

The Unfinished Battle: Residents’ Fight for Justice Continues

Feeling that the state’s settlement left them behind, the community pressed forward with its legal actions. The most significant of these is the ongoing class-action lawsuit, Pabst v. The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company, spearheaded by the law firms FeganScott and Spiros Law.

As of July 2025, this lawsuit remains active and unsettled. It represents the collective voice of residents who argue that Peoples Gas and its parent company, WEC Energy Group, must be held directly accountable for the personal harm caused by their negligence. The suit alleges that the company knowingly concealed the severity of the leak, downplayed the risks to residents, and failed to operate its facility safely, leading to a foreseeable disaster.

This ongoing case seeks the damages the state settlement never addressed: compensation for diminished property values, the cost of securing independent water testing, and the profound emotional distress of living with the constant threat of contaminated water and potential explosions. A crucial milestone was reached in early 2024 when a federal judge ruled that several of the plaintiffs’ key claims could proceed, validating their case and allowing it to move forward toward a potential trial.

For the families of Mahomet, the years since the leak was discovered have been a grueling marathon of legal proceedings, community meetings, and daily uncertainty. While the state’s settlement prompted the cleanup to begin, the residents’ ongoing legal fight underscores their conviction that true justice requires more than just environmental remediation. They are fighting for a resolution that acknowledges their personal losses and sets a precedent to protect other communities from similar fates. As this case continues to unfold in federal court, it serves as a powerful reminder that for those on the front lines of an environmental crisis, the battle is often far from over, even after the first settlement is signed.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.