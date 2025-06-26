Ad imageAd image
Is It Truly the End of the 12-Day War?

Smith
Smith
Is It Truly the End of the 12-Day War?
Is It Truly the End of the 12-Day War?

Is the 12-Day War truly over?  Watch the video and decide for yourself.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The 12-Day War, as President Trump refers to it, is most likely not over.  The radical regime can’t let it go and is heading back to its old way of lying and manipulating its people.

Of course, unlike the Democrats, we support our president and hope that President Trump is correct, and we wish him a big victory.  However, it appears that there might be more to manage than diplomacy can correct this bad behavior.

It appears that Iran would rather lose than settle and move towards a peaceful and prosperous society.

Unlike other media and certain politicians, we will not pretend to know the outcome of this situation, except to expect the unexpected, whatever that might be.  The president has access to intelligence that will never be released to the major media companies, so why they comment at all is shocking to me.

Regardless of our political position, we pray for the president and the challenging decisions facing his presidency.  Of course, we are pro-America and pro-peace.

Expect the unexpected, support America, stop blaming anybody except the radical regime, and pray for everybody involved that they resolve it peacefully.

Maybe Iran’s leader is just staging for his people, or perhaps he has developed new plans.  We don’t know yet, but the current events will dictate the future for millions of people.

Read more news relating to Iran on STL.News.

