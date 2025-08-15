St Ann Residents Ready to Take Action After Sewer Backup

Residents of St. Ann, Missouri, were Impacted After a Water Main Break Flooded the Sewer System, Causing a Sewer Backup.

ST. ANN, MO (STL.News) St Ann – The residents of St Ann, MO, that was impacted by the sewer backup that occured on June 27, 2025, met at 6:30 pm tonight to explore their options after sending a demand letter to American Water that had a water main break, flooding the sewer system cause it to backup into the residents homes some waking up to 34 inches of sewer water, included with human waste in their basements. Some residents had to wade through the accumulated waste to exit the basement.

American Water hired remediation companies to perform the cleanup after the sewer backup. Still, the cleanup caused thousands of dollars in damage because they only tore up the homes without restoring them to their original state. Many lost valuable items and family heirlooms that can’t be replaced. Some lost their ACs, water heaters, and furniture.

The residents impacted by the sewer backup sent a demand letter to American Water, but did not receive a response.

Therefore, the residents are moving forward to file complaints with the Missouri Public Service Commission, the Missouri Attorney General, the BBB, and alert local media.

We first published this news on July 20, 2025, in an article titled “Sewer Backup – St. Ann – June 27th.” We have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for this community, which has left its residents feeling hopeless. So far, $675 has been raised to help the residents. The money will be equally divided among the 22 homes that were impacted.

This is typically not covered under homeowners’ insurance, unless a specific endorsement is added and paid for as part of the policy. Some residents have reported that they had insurance coverage of up to $5,000, which is far short of the damages incurred.

While MSD has denied responsibility regarding the sewer backup, the question remains why there were no backflow valves in the system to prevent such an incident from occurring.

