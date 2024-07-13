St. Louis Restaurant Review Changes Content Objective
  • July 13, 2024
St. Louis Restaurant Review has changed its content objective to include highly-rated and lower-rated restaurants.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Since 2014, St. Louis Restaurant Review has published news and reviews about restaurants in the St. Louis region.

The restaurant business is not easy.  There are many moving parts to any operation, but customer satisfaction needs to be a top priority.  Having written that, some customers will never be happy, but you must try your best, or here come the negative reviews.

If a restaurant owner tries to please the customers and reads the reviews to tweak and refine the operation, they will learn from their mistakes.  The old cliche of “the customer is always right” remains true more than ever because customers have a lot of influence over other prospective diners.

To enhance its editorial content and help keep customers informed, St. Louis Restaurant Review is joining the consumers on both sides.  Their content has always revolved around online reviews and ratings, but only for the good.  Consumers need to hear both sides.  If the reviews are wrong, maybe St. Louis Restaurant Review can help change the public’s perception.

Additionally, they will begin investigative reporting on restaurants and their operations, focusing on the health inspection scores.  Stay tuned!

Smith

