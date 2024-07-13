Best Asian Restaurant in St. Louis – Asian Corner

St. Louis Restaurant Review has named Asian Corner in Valley Park, MO, as the Best Asian Restaurant in 2024.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review has named Asian Corner in Valley Park, MO, the “Best Asian Restaurant for 2024.” This decision was based solely on its customers’ online reviews posted on review sites.

It is a small family-owned restaurant that the husband and wife manage perfectly together to ensure they satisfy their customers, which is reflected in the reviews. Customer satisfaction is a high priority, and it shows even in how the place is kept clean.

The reviews are included for your convenience. Better yet, try them. Regardless of where you might live in the region, it is worth the drive.

Asian Corner will temporarily close for vacation from July 23, 2024, through August 12, 2024, to visit family in Thailand.

Asian Corner online reviews are as follows as of June 23, 2024 @ 8:30 pm:

Google – 4.7 Stars with more than 272 online reviews Facebook – 4.6 Stars with more than 53 votes Yelp – 4.6 Stars with more than 165 online reviews TripAdvisor – 5 Stars with 13 votes DoorDash – 4.8 Stars with 1600 votes GrubHub – 4.8 Stars with more than 215 votes Uber – 4.9 Stars with 170 reviews

Average Rating (7) – 4.771 Average Star Rating – Highest Rated Asian Restaurant

PLEASE NOTE: The ratings are subject to change without notice as customers continuously add more ratings and comments.

Asian Corner address and phone:

204 Meramec Valley Plaza

Valley Park, Missouri 63088

Phone: +1 636-825-9424

Website: AsianCornerSTL.com