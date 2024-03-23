Viet Thai Restaurant - St. Peters, MO
Viet Thai Restaurant Added to Directory

  • Posted byby Smith
  • March 23, 2024
  • 1 min

Viet Thai Restaurant has been added to the business directory on STL.News.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Viet Thai Restaurant in St. Peters, Missouri, has been added to the business directory under the Restaurant Category on STL.News.

Viet Thai Restaurant has served the St. Peters and St. Charles communities for over ten years.  It offers authentic Vietnamese and Thai cuisines that are highly rated on major platforms such as Google and more.

This business listing is not sponsored or paid; it was added at our sole discretion due to the length of time spent in business and the online reviews.

The owner is Patrick, who is the owner, manager, and chef.  He carries all responsibilities to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Additionally, revisions to the website were made to keep the public up-to-date.

Restaurant name, address, and phone:

Viet-Thai Restaurant
3899-B Veterans Memorial Pkwy
St. Peters, Missouri 63376
Phone: +1 636-447-1883
Website: VietThaiStPeters.com

