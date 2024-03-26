Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Applies for Liquor License

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe has applied for its liquor license to sell beer and wine after expanding dine-in hours until 9 pm.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News)—Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Valley Park, Missouri, has applied for a liquor license to sell beer and wine. Additionally, they expanded their dine-in hours to 9 pm, whereas there was no dine-in after 4 pm. Once approved, they will announce when they can sell beer and wine.

As their business expands, they adjust their operations to meet customers’ demands.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis Metropolitan region.

Based on online customer reviews, St. Louis Restaurant Review published a review last year when they were the region’s highest-rated Thai restaurant in the area.

