Dao Tien Express - Florissant, MO
Dao Tien Express in Florissant Offers Delivery

  Posted by Smith
  • February 27, 2024
Dao Tien Express in Florissant, Missouri, Offers Online Ordering Using eOrderSTL and Delivery Through DoorDash.

FLORISSANT, MO (STL.News) Dao Express Restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, offers online ordering and delivery using eOrderSTL and DoorDash.

Dao Tien Express is a top-rated Vietnamese restaurant serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine to the St. Louis region for many years, which customers love based on their online reviews.

Dao Tien Express online reviews that have been published as of February 27, 2024, are as follows:

  • Google – 4.6 Stars with fourteen (28) online reviews.
  • Facebook – Not Rated Yet – So far, there are 67 likes and 82 followers.

Vietnamese food, especially Pho Soup, is among the most popular ethnic cuisines among consumers.

Call-in orders are welcomed, but for those who want to pick up or dine in, the address and phone are as follows:

Address and phone:

728 South New Florissant Road
Florissant, Missouri 63101
Phone: +1 314-274-8008

Smith

