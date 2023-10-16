Missouri Lottery - $1 Million Powerball Prize Won
Missouri Lottery - $1 Million Powerball Prize Won
Categories

Missouri Lottery – $1 Million Powerball Prize Won

$1 Million Powerball Prize Won on Quick Pick Ticket in Pike County

(STL.News) A Powerball player won a $1 million prize when the ticket she purchased at FastLane, 720 N. 3rd St. in Louisiana, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the September 13th drawing.

Her husband was the one who discovered they held a winning ticket.

“He was checking it on the website, and it was like, ‘Wow!’” the winner said.

She was in a different part of the house at the time, and he quickly came to find her.

“He was like, ‘Read these numbers,’ and I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The winning numbers that night were 22, 30, 37, 44, and 45, with a Powerball number of 18.

In addition to the winner’s prize, FastLane earned a $1,000 bonus for selling a “Match 5” Powerball ticket.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.  All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY23, players in Pike County won more than $3.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $308,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $261,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

SOURCE: Missouri Lottery

62 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
Written by

Smith

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.

You might also like

BEFORE YOU GO

More Reading

Post navigation