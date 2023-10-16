Missouri Lottery – $1 Million Powerball Prize Won

$1 Million Powerball Prize Won on Quick Pick Ticket in Pike County

(STL.News) A Powerball player won a $1 million prize when the ticket she purchased at FastLane, 720 N. 3rd St. in Louisiana, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in the September 13th drawing.

Her husband was the one who discovered they held a winning ticket.

“He was checking it on the website, and it was like, ‘Wow!’” the winner said.

She was in a different part of the house at the time, and he quickly came to find her.

“He was like, ‘Read these numbers,’ and I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The winning numbers that night were 22, 30, 37, 44, and 45, with a Powerball number of 18.

In addition to the winner’s prize, FastLane earned a $1,000 bonus for selling a “Match 5” Powerball ticket.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY23, players in Pike County won more than $3.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $308,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $261,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

SOURCE: Missouri Lottery