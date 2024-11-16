Mariscos El Puerto – La Catrina – Las Vegas, NV – EEOC Suit

EEOC Encourages Victims and Witnesses of Harassment at Mariscos El Puerto and La Catrina to Come Forward

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) encourages victims of or witnesses to sexual harassment of female workers and discrimination and/or harassment of gay and lesbian workers at Mariscos El Puerto restaurant and La Catrina bar in Las Vegas, Nevada to come forward and report their experiences to the federal agency in connection with the EEOC’s lawsuits against the two companies.

On August 24, 2023, the EEOC filed two lawsuits in federal court against the Mexican restaurants. One lawsuit alleged egregious sexual harassment of female employees at the restaurant and bar by the owners, managers, and supervisors, including requiring them to engage in sexual activities to maintain their employment. The harassment also included sexual assaults, sexual solicitations, and explicit sexual comments.

The second lawsuit, filed on the same day against the Mexican restaurants, alleged that the owners, managers, and supervisors of the restaurant and bar engaged in harassment of gay and lesbian employees, which included physical assaults and offensive slurs. The EEOC said the work environment was so toxic that some employees felt they had no choice but to quit.

The two lawsuits are ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

People who were subjected to or witnessed any conduct similar to the above at Mariscos El Puerto restaurant or La Catrina bar should contact the EEOC by phone or email: