Missouri Governor to Seek Joint Damage Assessments

Missouri Governor Mike Parson Seeks Joint Federal, State, and Local Damage Assessments in Preparation for Major Disaster Declaration Request

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) On November 13, 2024, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the state has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance in response to the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred November 3 – 9, 2024.

“Last week’s severe weather system brought damaging storms, heavy rain, and major flooding, significantly impacting roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure in 14 Missouri counties,” Missouri Governor Parson said. “The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local officials to document damage, and initial reports clearly warrant the need for a formal review by FEMA as part of the federal disaster declaration process.”

The state has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the following counties: Carter, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Shannon, Texas, Washington, and Wright.

Joint PDA teams are made up of representatives from FEMA, SEMA, and local emergency managers who document storm damage and estimate recovery costs. Four teams will jointly verify documented damage in order to determine if Public Assistance can be requested through FEMA. Public assistance allows local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

Requesting joint PDAs is one of the first steps the state must take in order to request a major federal disaster declaration. For Public Assistance, both state and county thresholds must be met in order for a county to be included in the request.

On Tuesday, November 5, the Missouri Governor Parson issued Executive Order 24-14 declaring a state of emergency and activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions in order to provide assistance.

SEMA continues to coordinate with local officials, fellow state agencies, and volunteer and faith-based partners to identify needs and assist impacted families and individuals. Missourians with unmet needs are encouraged to contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

Please visit recovery.mo.gov for additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services.

