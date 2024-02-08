ERO Arrests 26 Noncitizens with Pending Charges

ERO San Francisco arrests 26 noncitizens with pending charges or convictions for murder, homicide, and assault against children during a nationwide operation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (STL.News) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers apprehended 26 unlawfully present noncitizens with pending charges or convictions for murder, homicide and assault against children during a nationwide law enforcement effort that ran from Jan. 16-28.

“The neighborhoods where we live are now safer with the arrest of these egregious criminals,” said ERO San Francisco Field Office Director Moises Becerra. “The success of this operation is only possible through our officers’ continued professionalism, integrity, and diligence and their commitment to safeguard the homeland.”

Those arrested include:

A 29-year-old citizen of Honduras arrested in Campbell who was convicted in the County of Santa Clara for felony lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14.

A 32-year-old citizen of Mexico arrested in San Jose who was convicted in the County of Santa Clara for felony lewd or lascivious act on a child under the age of 14.

A 26-year-old citizen of Mexico arrested in Fresno who is wanted in Mexico for homicide and attempted homicide.

ICE focuses on the arrests of noncitizens who have committed crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. ICE officers, informed by their experience and training, use their inherent discretion as law enforcement officials to focus enforcement resources on threatening threats to national security, public safety, or border security. These efforts include noncitizens with final orders of removal. Cases amenable to federal criminal prosecution may be presented to the appropriate U.S. attorney’s office.

In fiscal year 2023, ERO arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories; this group had 290,178 associated charges and convictions, with an average of four per individual. These included 33,209 assaults, 4,390 sex and sexual assaults, 7,520 weapons offenses, 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide, and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.

SOURCE: ICE