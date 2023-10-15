Oregon – Fishing Disaster – Federal Support

Oregon Fishing Disaster Declaration Declared, Federal Support Coming.

Impacted fisheries will be notified of their eligibility for funding by NOAA in the coming weeks.

Salem, OR (STL.News) Friday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek announced that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has determined that a commercial fishery failure occurred during 2018, 2019, and 2020 due to a fishery resource disaster, affecting Oregon Chinook Salmon Fisheries. This determination is in response to a request from Governor Kate Brown in October 2021.

Approved fishery disaster determinations make these fisheries eligible for funding from current fishery disaster appropriations to aid in the recovery of affected communities, restore the fishery, and/or prevent future disasters.

“This determination is incredible news for commercial fishers who have been waiting for years to find out whether or not they can receive support from the federal government,” Governor Kotek said. “This is a result of the work of Governor Brown and our congressional delegation to recognize and advocate for Oregon’s commercial fisheries. I am also hopeful for a future determination for our recent fisheries disaster declaration request.”

NOAA Fisheries, the federal agency in charge of the stewardship of U.S. national marine resources, will notify award recipients of their eligibility for funding and provide guidance on the development of applications for federal financial assistance (also known as spend plans) in the coming weeks.

In April 2023, Governor Tina Kotek requested that the U.S. Department of Commerce make an expedited declaration of a federal fishery resource disaster for ocean commercial salmon fisheries for 2023. That request is still active and has not yet been determined. The press release with that announcement can be found here.

The 2021 request from Governor Brown for a federal determination of a fisheries disaster declaration can be found here.

SOURCE: Oregon Governor