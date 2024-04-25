Federal Trade Commission Bans Noncompete Agreements

The Federal Trade Commission Issues a Ban on Noncompete Agreements and Clauses.

Washington, DC (STL.News) As reported by St. Louis Restaurant Review, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has banned noncompete agreements and caused that to affect as many as 30 million workers. This ban will allow these workers to choose who they want to work for.

Is this a relevant change, and will it affect the workforce? We do not think it is as much as estimated, but it is a good chance nonetheless.

Regardless of whether you are an employer or employee, if you have questions about the ban, we recommend contacting an attorney specializing in this type of law.

This content is not an offer of legal advice. We are informing the public that a ban has been issued, employers must comply, and employees are free to choose.

CLICK to read the Federal Trade Commission Ban Rule.

CLICK to download the FTC Noncompete Rule document in a PDF format provided by the FTC.

FTC press releases announcing the ban.