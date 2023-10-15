Arkansas Governor Sanders Announces Appointments

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions.
LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments to boards and commissions:
Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee:
- Cathy Riggins, Vilonia, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on December 1, 2026. Replaces Kathy Fulks.
- Aaron Chastain, Paris, to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee. Term expires on December 1, 2026. Replaces Karen Breashears.
Arkansas Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics Advisory Board:
- Steve Tricarico, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthics Advisory Board. Term expires on September 1, 2024. Replaces Gary Horton.
Arkansas State Board of Nursing:
- Allie Barker, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2024. Replaces Janice Ivers.
- Phillip Petty, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2025. Replaces Michael Burdine.
- Cassie Gonzales, Okolona, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2027. Replaces Debra Schulte.
- Jamie Sims, McGehee, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2027. Replaces Amy Fecher.
- Lynne Ritchie, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2027. Reappointment.
- Barbara Weddle Hillman, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2024. Replaces Stacie Hipp.
- Lakisha Young, Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing. Term expires on October 1, 2024. Replaces Melanie Garner.
Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy:
- Bo Renshaw, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas State Board of Physical Therapy. Term expires on June 30, 2026. Replaces Robert Tillman.
Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission:
- Dr. Blake Johnson, Hot Springs, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term to expire January 14, 2027. Replaces David Kelley.
- Mark Martin, Prairie Grove, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term to expire January 14, 2026. Replaces Chris Jones.
- Pranit Hamal, Lowell, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term to expire January 14, 2027. Replaces John Nabholz.
- Kim Tran, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term to expire January 14, 2027. Reappointment.
- Jackie Lackie, Little Rock, to the Board of Directors of the Division of Science and Technology of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Term to expire January 14, 2027. Replaces George Matthews.
Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission:
- Thomas Kennedy, Conway, to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Term to expire June 30, 2029. Replaces Philip Blankenship.
- Lynda Johnson, Little Rock, to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Term to expire June 30, 2029. Replaces Kevin White.
- Jody Cummins, Little Rock, to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Term to expire June 30, 2029. Replaces Angela Hopkins.
State Board of Appraisers, Abstracters, and Home Inspectors:
- Julie Matthews, Jonesboro, to the Arkansas State Board of Appraisers, Abstracters, and Home Inspectors. Term expires on April 15, 2025. New position.
SOURCE: Arkansas Governor