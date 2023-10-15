California Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10-13-23 – Signed 100 Bills – Veto 2

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom took his final actions of the 2023 legislative season Friday. The desk is clear.

The California Governor signed the following bills:

AB 10 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Pupils: body shaming model policy and resources. AB 33 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force. AB 39 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Digital financial asset businesses: regulatory oversight. A signing message can be found here. AB 40 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Emergency medical services. AB 48 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Nursing Facility Resident Informed Consent Protection Act of 2023. AB 88 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) – Criminal procedure: victims’ rights. AB 91 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Community colleges: exemption from nonresident tuition fee: residence near the California-Mexico border. AB 248 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – Individuals with disabilities: The Dignity for All Act. AB 267 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Fire protection: tents: nonflammable materials. AB 279 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority: annual pumping right assessment. AB 302 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Department of Technology: high-risk automated decision systems: inventory. AB 322 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – Veteran and California National Guard Supplemental Orientation Act of 2023. AB 399 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) – Water Ratepayers Protections Act of 2023: County Water Authority Act: exclusion of territory: procedure. AB 436 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Vehicles. AB 446 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Pupil instruction: handwriting. AB 537 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Short-term lodging: advertising: rates. AB 587 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Public works: payroll records. AB 604 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Mobilehome parks: water utility charges. AB 645 by Assembly member Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) – Vehicles: speed safety system pilot program. AB 659 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Cancer Prevention Act. AB 664 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – California Safe Drinking Water Act. AB 721 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – School districts: budgets: public hearings: notice. AB 723 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Pupil placement: special education: foster children: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: school of origin. AB 752 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – State highways: worker safety. AB 847 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Medi-Cal: pediatric palliative care services. AB 873 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Pupil instruction: media literacy: curriculum frameworks. AB 876 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project: environmental laws: exemptions. AB 882 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Coastal resources: State Coastal Conservancy: advance payments. AB 890 by Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) – Controlled substances: probation. AB 908 by the Committee on Education – Education finance: National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification Incentive Program: local control funding formula. AB 948 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Prescription drugs. AB 979 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Long-term care: family councils. AB 993 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Cannabis Task Force. AB 1025 by Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) – County government: contract legal counsel: elected treasurer-tax collector. AB 1027 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Social media platforms: drug safety policies. AB 1046 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Alquist-Priolo Earthquake Fault Zoning Act: exemptions. AB 1068 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Public Utilities Commission: ex parte communications. AB 1070 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Physician assistants: physician supervision: exceptions. AB 1076 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Contracts in restraint of trade: noncompete agreements. AB 1088 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Licensed craft distillers: direct shipping. AB 1127 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Teachers: professional development: Bilingual Teacher Professional Development Program: eligibility. AB 1150 by the Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife – Parks, recreation, and vessels: omnibus. AB 1163 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Disparities Reduction Act. AB 1203 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Sales and use taxes: exemptions: breast pumps and related supplies. AB 1251 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Teacher credentialing: computer science instruction: workgroup. AB 1309 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Long-term health care facilities: admission contracts. AB 1322 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) – Pesticides: second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide: diphacinone. AB 1369 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Out-of-state physicians and surgeons: telehealth: license exemption. AB 1371 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. AB 1389 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Notice of levy. AB 1392 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Hospitals: procurement contracts. AB 1402 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – Medical evidentiary examinations: reimbursement. AB 1404 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Disability access: internet website-related accessibility claims. AB 1448 by Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R-Palm Springs) – Cannabis: enforcement by local jurisdictions. AB 1462 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Veteran overdose deaths. AB 1487 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Public health: Transgender, Gender Variant, and Intersex Wellness Reentry Fund. AB 1503 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Pupil attendance: excused absences: religious retreats. AB 1519 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Vehicles: catalytic converters. AB 1526 by the Committee on Natural Resources – Public Resources. AB 1572 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) – Potable water: nonfunctional turf. AB 1643 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Juveniles: informal supervision. AB 1650 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Family law proceedings: custody, parentage, and adoption. AB 1658 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification. AB 1722 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – Pupil Health: credentialed school nurses, registered nurses, and licensed vocational nurses. AB 1752 by the Committee on Agriculture – Bees: pesticides: civil penalties. SB 3 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Discontinuation of residential water service: covered water system. SB 10 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Pupil health: opioid overdose prevention and treatment: Melanie’s Law. SB 19 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force. SB 55 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Vehicles: catalytic converters. SB 67 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Controlled substances: overdose reporting. SB 69 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – California Environmental Quality Act: local agencies: filing of notices of determination or exemption. SB 71 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Jurisdiction: small claims and limited civil case. SB 105 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023. SB 291 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Pupil rights: recess. SB 296 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – In-vehicle cameras. SB 331 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Child custody: child abuse and safety. SB 332 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Minor league baseball players. SB 344 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Ken Maddy California Cancer Registry. SB 353 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Beverage containers: recycling. SB 381 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Electric bicycles: study. SB 386 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Elections. SB 401 by Senator Monique Lim?n (D-Santa Barbara) – Digital financial asset transaction kiosks. SB 444 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Community colleges: Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement (MESA) programs. SB 455 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – State of emergency: mortgage servicers: disasters. SB 459 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Domestic violence: restraining orders. SB 494 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – School district governing boards: meetings: school district superintendents and assistant superintendents: termination. SB 500 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Fish and wildlife. SB 525 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Minimum wages: health care workers. SB 558 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Civil actions: childhood sexual abuse. SB 613 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Organic waste: reduction goals: local jurisdictions: low-population waiver. SB 628 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – State Healthy Food Access Policy. SB 658 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Nominations: tax return disclosures: candidates for Governor. SB 666 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Small business: commercial financing transactions. SB 669 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Veterinarians: veterinarian-client-patient relationship. SB 717 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – County mental health services. SB 745 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – The Drought-Resistant Buildings Act. SB 765 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Teachers: retired teachers: compensation limitation. SB 771 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification. SB 833 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Cannabis licensing: cultivation licenses: changing license type: inactive status. SB 836 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Landowner: water right holder: jointly used conduits: County of Siskiyou.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

AB 616 by Assembly member Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Medical Group Financial Transparency Act. SB 509 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – School employee and pupil training: youth mental and behavioral health: mental health education.

