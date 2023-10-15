California Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10-13-23
California Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10-13-23
California Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10-13-23

California Governor Newsom Issues Legislative Update 10-13-23 – Signed 100 Bills – Veto 2

SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) California Governor Gavin Newsom took his final actions of the 2023 legislative season Friday.  The desk is clear.

The California Governor signed the following bills:

  1. AB 10 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Pupils: body shaming model policy and resources.
  2. AB 33 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force.
  3. AB 39 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Digital financial asset businesses: regulatory oversight. A signing message can be found here.
  4. AB 40 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Emergency medical services.
  5. AB 48 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Nursing Facility Resident Informed Consent Protection Act of 2023.
  6. AB 88 by Assemblymember Kate Sanchez (R-Rancho Santa Margarita) – Criminal procedure: victims’ rights.
  7. AB 91 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Community colleges: exemption from nonresident tuition fee: residence near the California-Mexico border.
  8. AB 248 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – Individuals with disabilities: The Dignity for All Act.
  9. AB 267 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Fire protection: tents: nonflammable materials.
  10. AB 279 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – San Gabriel Basin Water Quality Authority: annual pumping right assessment.
  11. AB 302 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Department of Technology: high-risk automated decision systems: inventory.
  12. AB 322 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – Veteran and California National Guard Supplemental Orientation Act of 2023.
  13. AB 399 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner (D-Encinitas) – Water Ratepayers Protections Act of 2023: County Water Authority Act: exclusion of territory: procedure.
  14. AB 436 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Vehicles.
  15. AB 446 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Pupil instruction: handwriting.
  16. AB 537 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Short-term lodging: advertising: rates.
  17. AB 587 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Public works: payroll records.
  18. AB 604 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Mobilehome parks: water utility charges.
  19. AB 645 by Assembly member Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) – Vehicles: speed safety system pilot program.
  20. AB 659 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Cancer Prevention Act.
  21. AB 664 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – California Safe Drinking Water Act.
  22. AB 721 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – School districts: budgets: public hearings: notice.
  23. AB 723 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Pupil placement: special education: foster children: nonpublic, nonsectarian schools or agencies: school of origin.
  24. AB 752 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – State highways: worker safety.
  25. AB 847 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Medi-Cal: pediatric palliative care services.
  26. AB 873 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Pupil instruction: media literacy: curriculum frameworks.
  27. AB 876 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Salinas) – Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project: environmental laws: exemptions.
  28. AB 882 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Coastal resources: State Coastal Conservancy: advance payments.
  29. AB 890 by Assemblymember Joe Patterson (R-Rocklin) – Controlled substances: probation.
  30. AB 908 by the Committee on Education – Education finance: National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification Incentive Program: local control funding formula.
  31. AB 948 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Prescription drugs.
  32. AB 979 by Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) – Long-term care: family councils.
  33. AB 993 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Cannabis Task Force.
  34. AB 1025 by Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) – County government: contract legal counsel: elected treasurer-tax collector.
  35. AB 1027 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Social media platforms: drug safety policies.
  36. AB 1046 by Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) – Alquist-Priolo Earthquake Fault Zoning Act: exemptions.
  37. AB 1068 by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia (D-Anaheim) – Public Utilities Commission: ex parte communications.
  38. AB 1070 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Physician assistants: physician supervision: exceptions.
  39. AB 1076 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Contracts in restraint of trade: noncompete agreements.
  40. AB 1088 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Licensed craft distillers: direct shipping.
  41. AB 1127 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Teachers: professional development: Bilingual Teacher Professional Development Program: eligibility.
  42. AB 1150 by the Committee on Water, Parks, and Wildlife – Parks, recreation, and vessels: omnibus.
  43. AB 1163 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Disparities Reduction Act.
  44. AB 1203 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Sales and use taxes: exemptions: breast pumps and related supplies.
  45. AB 1251 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Sylmar) – Teacher credentialing: computer science instruction: workgroup.
  46. AB 1309 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton) – Long-term health care facilities: admission contracts.
  47. AB 1322 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) – Pesticides: second-generation anticoagulant rodenticide: diphacinone.
  48. AB 1369 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Out-of-state physicians and surgeons: telehealth: license exemption.
  49. AB 1371 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.
  50. AB 1389 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Notice of levy.
  51. AB 1392 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Hospitals: procurement contracts.
  52. AB 1402 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – Medical evidentiary examinations: reimbursement.
  53. AB 1404 by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles) – Disability access: internet website-related accessibility claims.
  54. AB 1448 by Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R-Palm Springs) – Cannabis: enforcement by local jurisdictions.
  55. AB 1462 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Veteran overdose deaths.
  56. AB 1487 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Public health: Transgender, Gender Variant, and Intersex Wellness Reentry Fund.
  57. AB 1503 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Pupil attendance: excused absences: religious retreats.
  58. AB 1519 by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D-Bakersfield) – Vehicles: catalytic converters.
  59. AB 1526 by the Committee on Natural Resources – Public Resources.
  60. AB 1572 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Burbank) – Potable water: nonfunctional turf.
  61. AB 1643 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Juveniles: informal supervision.
  62. AB 1650 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Family law proceedings: custody, parentage, and adoption.
  63. AB 1658 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Tribal gaming: compact amendment ratification.
  64. AB 1722 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – Pupil Health: credentialed school nurses, registered nurses, and licensed vocational nurses.
  65. AB 1752 by the Committee on Agriculture – Bees: pesticides: civil penalties.
  66. SB 3 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Discontinuation of residential water service: covered water system.
  67. SB 10 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Pupil health: opioid overdose prevention and treatment: Melanie’s Law.
  68. SB 19 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Fentanyl Misuse and Overdose Prevention Task Force.
  69. SB 55 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Vehicles: catalytic converters.
  70. SB 67 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Controlled substances: overdose reporting.
  71. SB 69 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – California Environmental Quality Act: local agencies: filing of notices of determination or exemption.
  72. SB 71 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Jurisdiction: small claims and limited civil case.
  73. SB 105 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Budget Acts of 2022 and 2023.
  74. SB 291 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Pupil rights: recess.
  75. SB 296 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – In-vehicle cameras.
  76. SB 331 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Child custody: child abuse and safety.
  77. SB 332 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Minor league baseball players.
  78. SB 344 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Ken Maddy California Cancer Registry.
  79. SB 353 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Beverage containers: recycling.
  80. SB 381 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Electric bicycles: study.
  81. SB 386 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Elections.
  82. SB 401 by Senator Monique Lim?n (D-Santa Barbara) – Digital financial asset transaction kiosks.
  83. SB 444 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – Community colleges: Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement (MESA) programs.
  84. SB 455 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – State of emergency: mortgage servicers: disasters.
  85. SB 459 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Domestic violence: restraining orders.
  86. SB 494 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – School district governing boards: meetings: school district superintendents and assistant superintendents: termination.
  87. SB 500 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Fish and wildlife.
  88. SB 525 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Minimum wages: health care workers.
  89. SB 558 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Civil actions: childhood sexual abuse.
  90. SB 613 by Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Organic waste: reduction goals: local jurisdictions: low-population waiver.
  91. SB 628 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – State Healthy Food Access Policy.
  92. SB 658 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Nominations: tax return disclosures: candidates for Governor.
  93. SB 666 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Small business: commercial financing transactions.
  94. SB 669 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Veterinarians: veterinarian-client-patient relationship.
  95. SB 717 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – County mental health services.
  96. SB 745 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – The Drought-Resistant Buildings Act.
  97. SB 765 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Teachers: retired teachers: compensation limitation.
  98. SB 771 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
  99. SB 833 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Cannabis licensing: cultivation licenses: changing license type: inactive status.
  100. SB 836 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Landowner: water right holder: jointly used conduits: County of Siskiyou.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:

  1. AB 616 by Assembly member Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Medical Group Financial Transparency Act.
  2. SB 509 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – School employee and pupil training: youth mental and behavioral health: mental health education.

For the full text of the bills, visit http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

SOURCE: California Governor

