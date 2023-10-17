Mississippi – Largest Economic Project – Hiring

The Largest Economic Project in Mississippi History is Now Hiring

JACKSON, MS (STL.News) Steel Dynamics, Inc. is beginning to hire workers as part of the largest economic development project in state history. The project represents a $2.5 billion investment that will create approximately 1,000 jobs with an average salary of almost $100,000.

“I was proud that we could finalize the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history last year,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This is tremendous economic news for Mississippi, and I look forward to seeing how these good jobs will positively impact the lives of hundreds of Mississippians.”

A major hiring event in the Columbus and Starkville region is set for October 14 & 15, 2023. The open Application Days are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 14, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 15, at the Communiversity, 7003 South Frontage Road, Columbus, MS 39701. There is no prioritization, so it doesn’t matter when you show up each day.

A representative list of what jobs Aluminum Dynamics will be hiring for includes jobs in fields such as Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Operations, Metallurgy, Maintenance, Construction, Manufacturing, Shipping, Equipment Operations, and Administration.

While some technical jobs, such as engineering and maintenance, require a four-year degree or equivalent experience, many with a high school degree or GED will be considered for other jobs, including production work.

Aluminum Dynamics anticipates they will begin production in the summer of 2025. By then, they expect to be close to 750 total employees. Once the plant is staffed, the company will continue to work with the local colleges on programs geared to metal manufacturing-related work.

SOURCE: Mississippi Governor