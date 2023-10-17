West Virginia – Golfers – Tee Times – State Park Golf Courses

Now, Golfers can book tee times at Cacapon, Canaan Valley, Pipestem, and Twin Falls through the GolfNow website and app.

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice recently announced that golfers are now able to book tee times at West Virginia state park golf courses thanks to a new partnership with NBC Sports Next and GolfNow.

State Park golf courses participating in this exciting new partnership include Cacapon Resort State Park’s 18-hole Robert Trent Jones course in Berkeley Springs, Canaan Valley Resort State Park’s 18-hole Geoffrey Cornish course in Davis, Pipestem Resort State Park’s 18-hole Geoffrey Cornish course near Princeton and Twin Falls Resort State Park’s 18-hole Geoffrey Cornish designed course in Mullens.

“As a lifelong golfer myself, I am incredibly excited to announce this partnership with GolfNow,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state parks are one of our state’s most valued treasures, and I’m excited that we now have a new way to attract golfers from around the country to come and experience all of the beauty and goodness our great state has to offer. I want to thank our Department of Tourism and DNR for working hard daily to continue making our State Parks the best they can be.”

As part of the partnership between State Parks and GolfNow, golfers can now directly book tee times at Cacapon, Canaan Valley, Pipestem, and Twin Falls through the GolfNow website and app.

“Thanks to the leadership and support of Gov. Justice and forward-thinking partnerships like this, our state parks have dramatically improved to enhance the experience of the more than 8 million people who visit each year,” Brett McMillion, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which manages the state parks system, said.

NBC Sports Next’s GolfNow is an innovative technology provider that allows golfers and golf courses to connect better. Comprising the largest online tee-time marketplace in the world, GolfNow offers millions of registered golfers a variety of ways to stay connected to their favorite courses and the ability to easily book tee times online and via mobile devices any time of day. GolfNow also provides technology, support, and marketing services to more than 11,000 golf courses in more than 40 countries worldwide.

“By making tee time booking available online, we’re not just opening up access to our beautiful state park fairways, we’re also driving economic growth in our communities,” West Virginia Commerce Secretary James Bailey said. “Through this partnership, we’re putting our state park golf courses on the map and highlighting West Virginia’s remarkable beauty. It’s a hole-in-one for our state’s economy and a win-win for everyone who loves to play golf.”

The GolfNow app has more than 5 million active users. GolfNow features more than 11,000 golf courses worldwide, including 15 courses in West Virginia.

To learn more, visit golfnow.com. To learn more about West Virginia State Park golf courses, visit WVstateparks.com/golf.

SOURCE: West Virginia Governor