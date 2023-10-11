Texas Governor Announces Career Grants

Texas Governor Abbott Announces Over $310,000 Career Training Grant To Uvalde CISD.

(STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced a?Jobs and Education for Texans (JET)?grant of more than $310,000 has been awarded to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grant will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs to help the school district purchase and install equipment to initially train 100 students as welders in partnership with Southwest Texas Junior College.

“Texas remains the Best State for Business thanks to our continued investment in growing a highly skilled and dynamic workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “This JET grant will help equip Southwest Texas students with the skills and experience they need to thrive in high-demand welding careers. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission, Southwest Texas Junior College, and our educational partners for their ongoing dedication to bolster Texas’ workforce to create more economic opportunities for hardworking Texans.”

“Investments in community partnerships to train the next generation of workers in Texas will support the needs of employers and create long-term career opportunities for individuals,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Uvalde CISD is growing their local workforce through CTE training that will help Texans in their area pursue a high-demand career.”

TWC presented the award yesterday at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff during the Uvalde CISD School Board meeting.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature, each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

SOURCE: Texas Governor