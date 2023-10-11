Iowa Governor Appoints Hunter Thorpe as a District Associate Judge.

(STL.News) Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Hunter Thorpe as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 2B.

Thorpe, of Ankeny, Iowa, is an assistant county attorney at the Boone County Attorney’s Office.? He received an undergraduate degree from Central College and his law degree from Drake Law School.

Thorpe fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Hon. Steven Van Marel.? Judicial Election District 2B includes Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, and Wright counties.

SOURCE: Iowa Governor