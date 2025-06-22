Fact Check: Documented Lies and Misleading Claims Used Against President Trump

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) – In the polarized world of American politics, few figures have been subjected to as much media scrutiny and political opposition as former President Donald J. Trump. While political disagreement is part of democracy, many of the most damaging narratives surrounding Trump have been based on distortions, half-truths, or outright falsehoods. These misrepresentations have misled the public and fueled division and distrust in American institutions.

This article explores ten of the most notable lies and misleading claims used against President Trump, providing context and clarity behind each controversy.

1. “Very Fine People” – The Charlottesville Lie

One of the most repeated attacks on Trump is the claim that he praised neo-Nazis after the 2017 Charlottesville rally. Critics allege he called white supremacists “very fine people.” However, the full transcript of his remarks shows otherwise. Trump explicitly said:

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

This quote is frequently taken out of context for political gain, despite being repeatedly debunked.

2. The Russia Collusion Hoax

For years, Democrats and major media outlets pushed the narrative that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. The investigation, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, found no evidence of criminal conspiracy. Additionally, the infamous Steele Dossier—used to launch the investigation—was later revealed to be unverified and politically funded by the Clinton campaign.

3. Trump “Mocked” a Disabled Reporter

Another widely circulated video shows Trump allegedly mocking a disabled reporter’s physical mannerisms. However, footage from various speeches shows Trump using the same hand gestures and tone to mock others regardless of disability. The clip was misleadingly edited to create a false impression.

4. The “Bleach Injection” Lie

During a 2020 COVID-19 briefing, Trump questioned whether light or disinfectants could be used internally to kill the virus. He never told anyone to “inject bleach,” yet this phrase became a talking point across media and politics. Trump’s remarks were vague but clearly posed as questions to medical experts, not recommendations.

5. The So-Called “Muslim Ban”

Critics labeled Trump’s 2017 travel ban as a “Muslim Ban.” In reality, the executive order applied to seven nations previously identified by the Obama administration as terrorism risks. The ban did not target all Muslim-majority nations and was upheld by the Supreme Court.

6. Clearing Lafayette Park for a Photo Op

Reports claimed Trump ordered law enforcement to use tear gas on peaceful protesters so he could stage a photo in front of St. John’s Church. A 2021 report by the Department of the Interior Inspector General found that police cleared the park for unrelated security reasons before Trump even left the White House. Yet, the media ran the false narrative for months.

7. “Insurrection” on January 6

Democrats accused Trump of inciting an “insurrection” on January 6, 2021. However, in his speech that day, Trump said:

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Despite no conviction for incitement or insurrection, political opponents and some states attempted to bar him from the 2024 ballot using the 14th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously struck down these efforts.

8. Trump “Paid No Taxes”

The New York Times published a story claiming Trump paid little or no income tax in certain years. What was left out was that Trump used legal deductions, including carrying over business losses, which is common for real estate developers. He paid millions in other tax years, but the media promoted the false perception of tax evasion.

9. Trump’s Border Policies Were “Racist”

Trump’s immigration enforcement policies, including child separation, were portrayed as unprecedented cruelty. However, many of these policies originated under President Obama, including detention and family separation during illegal crossings. Trump enforced them more aggressively, while the media failed to hold prior administrations to the same standard.

10. Trump Overturned Roe v. Wade

Many claim that Trump directly overturned Roe v. Wade. In reality, the Supreme Court—not Trump—overturned the precedent in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Trump’s role was nominating constitutionalist justices, which every president has the right to do. The Court ruled that the states should decide abortion laws.

Conclusion: A Pattern of Political Lawfare and Media Distortion

The political attacks against Donald Trump are not isolated incidents—they represent a pattern of misinformation, selective reporting, and strategic deception. Whether to damage his reputation, disqualify him from office, or sway public opinion, false narratives have played a central role in modern American politics. It has escalated to be an embarrassment for the country worldwide.

As the 2024 and 2028 elections approach, voters must look past headlines and scrutinize the facts. A democracy built on misinformation is no democracy at all. The American people deserve truth, not weaponized lies.

On June 20, 2025, Trump took to social media to demand that a “special prosecutor” be appointed to examine alleged—though so far unsubstantiated—claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

