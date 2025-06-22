Iran Responds to the US Attacks

Ad imageAd image
Iran condemns President Trump after US strikes ‘deceived his own voters’

IRAN (STL.News) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a news conference following U.S. airstrikes on Iran.  The FM says Iran has every right to self-defense and that President Trump deceived his voters by ordering the strikes.

Video provided by FOX Now.

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
