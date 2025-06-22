Iran Responds to the US Attacks

Iran condemns President Trump after US strikes ‘deceived his own voters’

IRAN (STL.News) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a news conference following U.S. airstrikes on Iran. The FM says Iran has every right to self-defense and that President Trump deceived his voters by ordering the strikes.

Video provided by FOX Now.

