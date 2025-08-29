US Financial Markets Slip on Inflation Data – Aug. 29, 2025

US Financial Markets Slip on Inflation Data but Finish the Week with Modest Gains

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) US Financial Markets – US financial markets closed lower on Friday, August 29, 2025, as Wall Street digested a new reading on inflation and the mounting impact of shifting trade policies. Stocks pulled back broadly, with technology names leading losses. Despite Friday’s decline, equities managed to finish the week with modest overall gains, underscoring the market’s ongoing tug-of-war between optimism for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts and concerns about persistent price pressures.

This article provides a detailed recap of today’s trading action, a summary of the week’s market performance, and insights into the economic themes driving Wall Street.

Today’s US Market Performance – August 29, 2025

The three major stock indexes all closed in the red:

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA): Fell roughly 0.2–0.3% , pressured by weakness in industrial and financial names.

Fell roughly , pressured by weakness in industrial and financial names. S&P 500 Index: Declined about 0.3–0.4% , ending a streak of midweek strength.

Declined about , ending a streak of midweek strength. Nasdaq Composite: Dropped nearly 1%, with semiconductor stocks dragging the index lower.

While the declines were not dramatic, the day marked a notable shift in tone as investors reassessed whether inflation risks could complicate the Federal Reserve’s expected move to cut interest rates in September.

Key Drivers of Friday’s Decline in the US Financial Markets

Inflation Still Running Hot

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index , the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 2.6% year-over-year in July .

, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose . Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also remained above the 2% target.

Traders had largely priced in a September rate cut, but the inflation print reminded investors that the Fed is not yet free of price pressures.

Trade and Tariff Worries

The expiration of the $800 de minimis import exemption means tariffs will now apply to a wider range of consumer goods.

means tariffs will now apply to a wider range of consumer goods. Economists warn that this policy shift could fuel near-term inflation by raising costs for businesses and households.

Corporate Earnings and Outlooks

Weak corporate guidance weighed heavily on technology names, while strong earnings in select companies provided bright spots.

Markets are in the thick of earnings season, and each report is shaping investor sentiment.



US Financial Markets – Sector and Stock Highlights

Technology Selloff:

Marvell Technology tumbled more than 15% after issuing a weak outlook.

tumbled more than after issuing a weak outlook. Dell Technologies slumped 6–9% following the release of disappointing guidance.

slumped following the release of disappointing guidance. Nvidia , a bellwether for AI and chip demand, fell 3–4% amid concerns about its exposure to the Chinese market.

, a bellwether for AI and chip demand, fell amid concerns about its exposure to the Chinese market.

Earnings Bright Spots:

Autodesk surged nearly 8% on upbeat results.

surged nearly on upbeat results. Affirm Holdings jumped around 11% after posting strong growth in its buy-now, pay-later business.

jumped around after posting strong growth in its buy-now, pay-later business. Alibaba Group rallied over 12% , boosted by robust earnings and AI-chip news that reassured investors about growth prospects.

rallied over , boosted by robust earnings and AI-chip news that reassured investors about growth prospects.

US Financial Markets – Broader Economic Context

Bond Yields

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday. The 10-year yield hovered near 3.9%, reflecting cautious optimism that the Fed will move toward easing policy. Lower yields earlier in the week had supported equities, but Friday’s inflation reading capped enthusiasm.

Commodities

Oil prices dipped modestly but remained on track for a weekly gain as supply constraints kept crude supported.

dipped modestly but remained on track for a weekly gain as supply constraints kept crude supported. Gold steadied above $2,400 per ounce , with investors seeking safety amid policy uncertainty.

steadied above , with investors seeking safety amid policy uncertainty. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) softened late in the day after rising earlier in the session, reflecting the push-pull between inflation data and rate-cut expectations.

Investor Sentiment

Despite the day’s decline, investor sentiment remains anchored by the belief that the Federal Reserve will deliver at least one rate cut this fall. Market surveys indicate that more than 90% of futures traders now anticipate a 25-basis-point cut at the September meeting, compared with approximately 63% just a month ago.

US Financial Markets – Weekly Market Recap – August 25–29, 2025

Even with Friday’s losses, Wall Street managed to close the week higher, continuing a pattern of resilience.

S&P 500: Gained around 0.5–0.6% , reflecting balanced performance across sectors.

Gained around , reflecting balanced performance across sectors. Nasdaq Composite: Added about 1% , thanks to earlier strength in growth and AI-related names.

Added about , thanks to earlier strength in growth and AI-related names. Dow Jones Industrial Average: Ended nearly flat but eked out a small gain.

Ended nearly flat but eked out a small gain. Russell 2000: Rose about 0.7%, suggesting that small-cap stocks are participating in the rally.

What Moved the US Financial Markets This Week

Fed Policy Signals

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks last Friday helped set a dovish tone, with investors increasingly convinced that the Fed is leaning toward easing policy.

last Friday helped set a dovish tone, with investors increasingly convinced that the Fed is leaning toward easing policy. Lower Treasury yields during the week supported equity valuations.

Earnings Season

Corporate reports were mixed, with standout gains in consumer tech and fintech offsetting weakness in semiconductors.

Investors rewarded companies that delivered strong guidance and punished those that warned of slower demand.

Trade and Tariff Dynamics

Ongoing adjustments to U.S. trade policy created uncertainty, particularly for import-heavy sectors.

Retailers and manufacturers face potential cost increases, which could impact earnings outlooks heading into the holiday season.

Investor Positioning

Market breadth improved, with small-caps and cyclical names showing strength, a healthy sign for the broader market.

Still, volatility remained elevated in technology shares, reflecting the outsized influence of the AI narrative.



US Financial Markets – Technical Overview

From a technical perspective:

The S&P 500 remains above its 50-day moving average , signaling continued bullish momentum despite short-term pullbacks.

remains above its , signaling continued bullish momentum despite short-term pullbacks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for major indexes shows neutral readings, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions.

for major indexes shows neutral readings, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Market volume was heavier during Friday’s decline, a sign that investors are actively hedging positions ahead of key data next week.

The Week in Review – Day-by-Day Snapshot

Monday, Aug. 25: Markets started the week on a cautious note, with the S&P 500 down about 0.4% as investors took profits after the prior week’s rally.

Markets started the week on a cautious note, with the S&P 500 down about 0.4% as investors took profits after the prior week’s rally. Tuesday, Aug. 26: Stocks stabilized as yields declined, and confidence in Fed rate cuts grew.

Stocks stabilized as yields declined, and confidence in Fed rate cuts grew. Wednesday, Aug. 27: Optimism returned, particularly in growth stocks, as investors looked ahead to inflation data.

Optimism returned, particularly in growth stocks, as investors looked ahead to inflation data. Thursday, Aug. 28: Major indexes held gains, with the Nasdaq leading as select tech names posted strong earnings.

Major indexes held gains, with the Nasdaq leading as select tech names posted strong earnings. Friday, Aug. 29: Inflation data pressured markets, with broad declines led by semiconductors and industrials.

Looking Ahead

With markets closed on Monday, September 1, for Labor Day, the focus shifts to the U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls report due next week.

Stronger-than-expected hiring could complicate the Fed’s case for cutting rates, raising fears that inflation could reaccelerate.

could complicate the Fed’s case for cutting rates, raising fears that inflation could reaccelerate. Weaker job growth, however, may reinforce expectations for rate cuts and provide a near-term boost for equities.

Other key events to watch include:

Updates on global trade negotiations and tariff enforcement.

Treasury auctions, which may impact bond yields.

Additional corporate earnings reports from retailers and industrial firms.

Conclusion

Friday’s decline in U.S. financial markets served as a reminder that inflation and trade remain potent risks for Wall Street. Still, the broader takeaway from the week was resilience: equities ended modestly higher, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve is preparing to ease policy.

Investors now look ahead to September’s economic data and the Fed’s policy meeting, which could set the tone for the remainder of the year. For now, the U.S. stock market remains a battleground between inflation anxiety and rate-cut optimism—a dynamic that will continue to shape trading in the weeks ahead.

© 2025 STL.News/St. Louis Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Content may not be republished or redistributed without express written approval. Portions or all of our content may have been created with the assistance of AI technologies, like Gemini or ChatGPT, and are reviewed by our human editorial team. For the latest news, head to STL.News.