Friday, September 22, 2023
President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration

Federal Government Approves Missouri Governor Parson’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that President Joe Biden has approved his request for a major disaster declaration to help local governments and nonprofit agencies in 33 counties in response to multiple severe weather systems that impacted Missouri from July 29 – August 14.

The declaration makes federal public assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure, as well as reimbursement of associated emergency response and recovery costs.  The Governor’s September 5 request included more than $14 million in qualifying expenses that had already been identified.

“This is important news for the communities that have been repeatedly impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding this summer,” Governor Parson said. “We appreciate the President making federal assistance available, which will provide millions of dollars in much-needed support to help repair roads, bridges, and other vitally important infrastructure across the state.”

The following counties are included in the President’s disaster declaration: Adair, Barry, Barton, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Camden, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Dade, Gentry, Greene, Grundy, Henry, Iron, Knox, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, Morgan, New Madrid, Ozark, Perry, Scotland, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Wayne, and Worth.

The disaster declaration also makes assistance available statewide through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Program, which assists with cost-effective measures to reduce the potential for future damage to public infrastructure as a result of natural disasters.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211.  Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit http://211helps.org.  For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, please visit recovery.mo.gov.

SOURCE: Missouri Governor

