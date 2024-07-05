Jalisco Pizza – St. Charles – Launches Online Ordering

Jalisco Pizza in St. Charles Launches Online Ordering Featuring eOrderSTL.

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) Jalisco Pizza, located at 3831 Elm Street, St. Charles, Missouri, has launched its eOrderSTL online ordering platform, which is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review. They offer dine-in, carryout, or delivery.

Jalisco Pizza offers Mexican-style pizza that is loved by its customers based on its online reviews. Additionally, their most recent health inspection score was 100%. It is a small, local, family-owned business that loves to make its customers happy.

Its online reviews as of June 27, 2024 @ 7:50 am are as follows:

Google – 4.8 Stars with 121 online reviews

– 4.8 Stars with 121 online reviews Facebook – 5 Stars with 21 votes – 1.2K likes – 1.5K followers

– 5 Stars with 21 votes – 1.2K likes – 1.5K followers Yelp – 4.7 Stars with 42 votes

– 4.7 Stars with 42 votes TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

– Not Rated Yet DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with 50 online reviews

Business hours:

Sunday – Noon – 8:00 pm

– Noon – 8:00 pm Monday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Tuesday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Wednesday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Thursday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Friday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

– 10:30 am – 9:00 pm Saturday – 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

Address and phone:

3831 Elm Street

St Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: +1 636-723-7800

