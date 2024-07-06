6 Indicted – Conspiracy – Sex Trafficking in MA

Six People Indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking in Massachusetts

Charges Include Trafficking a Minor by Force, Fraud, and Coercion

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) An indictment was unsealed last week in Boston, MA, charging Christy Parker, 26; Alexander Smalls, 25; Cory Primo, 42; Avvani Jeffers, 22; Tre’sean Reid, 21; and Tyreik Reid, 20, with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and other sex trafficking charges.

According to the indictment, between January and August 2023, Parker, Smalls, Tre’sean Reid, and Tyreik Reid used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to compel an adult woman to engage in commercial sex. The indictment further alleges that, between July and August 2023, Parker, Smalls, Primo, and Jeffers used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to compel a minor to engage in commercial sex. The indictment further alleges that in August 2023, Parker, Primo, and Jeffers knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained another minor for commercial sex. Finally, the indictment alleges that all defendants conspired to commit sex trafficking between January and August 2023.

Jeffers was arrested on June 27 and made an initial appearance later that day. Jeffers is currently detained pending a detention hearing on July 8. Parker and Primo will appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on July 8. Smalls is awaiting trial in South Carolina and will be arraigned in Boston at a later date. Tyreik Reid will appear in U.S. District Court in South Carolina for a detention hearing on July 10. Tre’sean Reid is currently a fugitive.

If convicted of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, the defendants each face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. If convicted of sex trafficking of a minor, the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. If convicted of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, the defendants face a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts, and Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New England Field Office made the announcement.

The Somerset Police Department and HSI New England Field Office are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Riley-Cunniffe for the District of Massachusetts and Trial Attorney Francisco Zornosa of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit are prosecuting the case.

HSI asks anyone with information about the defendants to contact the HSI New England Field Office at 617-565-7400. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at +1 888-373-7888.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

SOURCE: DOJ