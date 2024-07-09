Satchmo’s Bar & Grill Under New Ownership

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill is under new ownership and management in Chesterfield, MO.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield, MO, reopened one week ago with new owners and a new look. They completely remodeled the inside and created an extremely appealing menu.

The worst thing for the new owners is having to inherit the ratings of the previous management. Their Google rating is 4 Stars, but Yelp and other ratings are not as they should be. Having written that, don’t judge this book by its cover. We highly recommend the new place and the staff. Their food is excellent, and it might be one of the best bars and grills in West St. Louis County. Time will tell, but they are off to a great start.

St. Louis Restaurant Review released the news yesterday and gave them a free listing on the St. Louis Restaurant Directory, a list of restaurants qualified by the editorial staff of St. Louis Restaurant Review.

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill address and phone:

13375 Olive Blvd

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017 USA

Phone: +1 314-392-9401