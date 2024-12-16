Mi Lupita is Relocating to a Larger Facility in January 2025

Mi Lupita Ballwin is a Mexican restaurant that is relocating after 30 years in the exact location.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) Mi Lupita Ballwin is a popular Mexican restaurant at 15307 Manchester Rd, in Ballwin, Missouri, moving to 100 Holloway Rd in Ballwin sometime in January 2025.

This shows that great food and service are the keys to success in the restaurant business. As many restaurants are attempting to shrink or close, Mi Lupita is growing because their facility is not big enough to support service their customers.

Good food is a personal opinion, but if you look at this establishment’s online ratings, you will agree that it is above and beyond the usual.

According to an article published in St. Louis Restaurant Review, Mi Lupita Ballwin online ratings are as follows as of December 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm:

Google – 4.5 Stars with 995 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Stars with 995 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 217 online ratings and reviews – 2.7k likes – 3k followers – 90% recommend (650 Reviews)

– 4.5 Stars with 217 online ratings and reviews – 2.7k likes – 3k followers – 90% recommend (650 Reviews) Yelp – 4.0 Stars with 264 online ratings and reviews – an unusually high rating for Yelp

– 4.0 Stars with 264 online ratings and reviews – an unusually high rating for Yelp TripAdvisor – 4.5 Bubbles with 123 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.5 Bubbles with 123 online customer ratings and reviews STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online rating and review

On nextdoor, they have 778 Hearts and have been a “Neighborhood Fave” for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Additionally, it is listed on America’s Best Restaurants earlier this year.

The owners are Lety and David Sanchez, a mother-and-son team that is comfortable working together and has done so for many years.

The restaurant was opened in 1994 by David’s uncle, who later returned to Mexico and turned it over to Lety Sanches in 2011 to operate.

David has worked for the restaurant since 2007, helping his uncle.

The mother and son team took over the restaurant and continued to grow their customer base, and they loved the food and service based on the online ratings.

Americans love Mexican food, and this facility appears to be a neighborhood favorite.

We congratulate Lety and David for their dedication and success.