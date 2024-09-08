Urban Chestnut Brewing Company Filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Business

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, Inc. in St. Louis, Missouri, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.  The filing will allow them to restructure the finances.  Chapter 11 is commonly used to restructure debt and “stay” all legal actions filed against the company to enable the court to restructure the company’s finances to remain in business.

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company is not going out of business.  Chapter 11 bankruptcy has been used by many major companies that remain in business today and are thriving.  While it is a common practice used in business, it will take some time, and we don’t expect anything negative due to the filing.  It makes sense that bankruptcy was filed to manage the debt, and a lawsuit that was filed on May 7, 2024, as described below.

There was a lawsuit filed by Plaintiff David Luetkemeyer on May 7, 2024, in St. Louis County for CC Breach of Contract.  (24SL-CC02099 – DAVID LUETKEMEYER V URBAN CHESTNUT BREWING COMPANY (E-CASE)

Urban Chestnut operates two brewery locations in Saint Louis–each offering a unique guest experience.  Their original location, the Midtown Biergarten, features a traditional German Biergarten and a cozy taste room.

The Grove Bierhall’s second location houses a large, industrial-style Bierhall with long, communal tables–perfect for large groups and happy hours.

4465 Manchester Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63110

3229 Washington Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, Inc. corporate officers are:

  • David M. Wolfe – President
  • Florian Kuplent – Secretary
  • Florian Kuplent – Vice President
  • David M. Wolfe – Treasurer

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, Inc. Board of Directors are:

  • Jonathan Shine of Chesterfield, MO
  • Florian Kuplent of St. Louis, MO
  • David Wolfe of St. Louis

Corporate information was provided on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

