Politics

MO Supreme Court Ruling – Reproductive Freedom

Smith
Smith
MO Supreme Court Ruling - Reproductive Freedom
MO Supreme Court Ruling - Reproductive Freedom

Missouri Supreme Court Reverses Ruling That Invalidated “Reproductive Freedom” Ballot Initiative

Missouri Amendment 3 Remains on the November Ballot After Missouri Supreme Court Challenge – Reproductive Freedom

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Reproductive Freedom – On September 10, 2024, the Missouri Supreme Court reversed a lower court judgment finding that the initiative petition for Missouri’s proposed Amendment 3 had violated state law.  The high court ruling allows Missouri’s Amendment 3, also known as the “Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative,” to appear on the November general election ballot.  Earlier today, Thomas More Society attorneys argued the challenge to Amendment 3 before the Missouri Supreme Court.

Contents
Missouri Supreme Court Reverses Ruling That Invalidated “Reproductive Freedom” Ballot InitiativeMissouri Amendment 3 Remains on the November Ballot After Missouri Supreme Court Challenge – Reproductive FreedomAbout Thomas More Society

Mary Catherine Martin, Thomas More Society Senior Counsel, reacted:

The Missouri Supreme Court’s decision to allow Amendment 3 to remain on the November ballot is a failure to protect voters by not upholding state laws that ensure voters are fully informed going into the ballot box.  It is deeply unfortunate the court decided to ignore laws that protect voters in order to satisfy pro-abortion activists who intentionally omitted critical information from the initiative petition.  This ruling takes away important protections from all Missouri citizens to serve the well-funded political goals of a few.  Missouri’s Amendment 3 will have far-reaching implications on the state’s abortion laws and well beyond, repealing dozens of laws that protect the unborn, pregnant women, parents, and children—a reality that the initiative campaign intentionally hid from voters.  We implore Missourians to research and study the text and effects of Amendment 3 before going to the voting booth.”

Read the Court Order, issued September 10, 2024, by the Missouri Supreme Court, in Coleman, et al. v. Ashcroft, here.

Read the background on Coleman et al. v. Ashcroft on the Thomas More Society case page, here.

About Thomas More Society

Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and freedom. Headquartered in Chicago and with offices across the country, Thomas More Society fosters support for these causes by providing high-quality pro bono legal services from local trial courts to the United States Supreme Court.  For more information, please visit thomasmoresociety.org.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Urban Chestnut Brewing Company Filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Urban Chestnut Brewing Company Filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Next Article The Digital Classroom Revolution: Nursing - Education Go Online The Digital Classroom Revolution: Nursing – Education Go Online

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Thai Kitchen to Host its Third Sunday Brunch Buffet – July 9, 2023

Thai Kitchen - O'Fallon to host its third Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, July 9, 2023,…

By Smith

Maine – Flooding – Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for Those Affected by the Severe Storms and Flooding in Maine…

By Smith

Georgia – Missing Child for Two Years Rescued

Kidnapped Child Missing for Two Years Located in Mexico, Brought Back to Georgia Atlanta, GA…

By Smith