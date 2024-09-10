MO Supreme Court Ruling – Reproductive Freedom

Missouri Amendment 3 Remains on the November Ballot After Missouri Supreme Court Challenge – Reproductive Freedom

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Reproductive Freedom – On September 10, 2024, the Missouri Supreme Court reversed a lower court judgment finding that the initiative petition for Missouri’s proposed Amendment 3 had violated state law. The high court ruling allows Missouri’s Amendment 3, also known as the “Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative,” to appear on the November general election ballot. Earlier today, Thomas More Society attorneys argued the challenge to Amendment 3 before the Missouri Supreme Court.

Mary Catherine Martin, Thomas More Society Senior Counsel, reacted:

“The Missouri Supreme Court’s decision to allow Amendment 3 to remain on the November ballot is a failure to protect voters by not upholding state laws that ensure voters are fully informed going into the ballot box. It is deeply unfortunate the court decided to ignore laws that protect voters in order to satisfy pro-abortion activists who intentionally omitted critical information from the initiative petition. This ruling takes away important protections from all Missouri citizens to serve the well-funded political goals of a few. Missouri’s Amendment 3 will have far-reaching implications on the state’s abortion laws and well beyond, repealing dozens of laws that protect the unborn, pregnant women, parents, and children—a reality that the initiative campaign intentionally hid from voters. We implore Missourians to research and study the text and effects of Amendment 3 before going to the voting booth.”

Read the Court Order, issued September 10, 2024, by the Missouri Supreme Court, in Coleman, et al. v. Ashcroft, here.

Read the background on Coleman et al. v. Ashcroft on the Thomas More Society case page, here.

About Thomas More Society

Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and freedom. Headquartered in Chicago and with offices across the country, Thomas More Society fosters support for these causes by providing high-quality pro bono legal services from local trial courts to the United States Supreme Court. For more information, please visit thomasmoresociety.org.