Press Release

El Maquey in Chesterfield, MO Launches Website

El Maquey Mexican Restaurant - Chesterfield, MO
El Maquey Mexican Restaurant - Chesterfield, MO

El Maquey Mexican Restaurant, 13377 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, Missouri, launches a new, search engine-friendly website.

CHESTERFIELD, MO (STL.News) El Maquey Mexican Restaurant, located at 13377 Olive Blvd in Chesterfield, Missouri, has launched a new website after launching eOrderSTL with St. Louis Restaurant Review.

The new website can be found at https://elmagueytexmex.com.  The eOrderSTL team provides the website as part of the marketing efforts given to restaurants that qualify to offer eOrderSTL online ordering.  The website offers online ordering for pickup or delivery with eOrderSTL.

El Maguey in Chesterfield, MO, has served its Tex-Mex-style Mexican cuisine to the Chesterfield community since 1997.  It remains an independently family-owned and operated business, with most of the staff being family members onsite daily to ensure high customer satisfaction.

Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
