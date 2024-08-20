Business

Wonton King in St. Louis Launched a Catering Menu

Wonton King releases its catering menu on August 20, 2024.

Wonton King in St. Louis has released its Catering Menu, which will soon be available on ezCater.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Wonton King has announced on its website that it has launched its Catering Menu, which includes twenty items of its award-winning Chinese cuisine, which has been an enormous success in the restaurant for more than twenty-five years.

Contents
The menu is available on its website, STL.Catering, and ezcater.com.  They offer pickup or delivery and can handle catering orders for small or large events.  However, they require a 24-hour notice to ensure the quality of their famous Chinese cuisine.  They offer half or full trays of catering items designed to provide something for everybody and every event.

Wonton King has always provided catering services but did not offer an official menu and market it as they will in the future.

Its restaurant is claimed as the first Hong Kong-style restaurant in the St. Louis Metropolitan region.

Their business hours are 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, seven days a week.

8116 Olive Blvd.
University City, Missouri 63130
Phone: +1 314-567-9997
Website: AsianFoodSTL.com

Additional resources:

