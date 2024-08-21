Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe Publishes Catering Menu

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Valley Park, Missouri, has published its catering menu and is open for dine-in after 4:00 p.m.

VALLEY PARK, MO (STL.News) Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe in Valley Park, Missouri, has published its catering menu on its website, which serves the entire St. Louis Metropolitan region. Additionally, it announced that it is open for dine-in after 4:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Sweetie Cup Thai Cafe is an award-winning Thai restaurant that opened in 2017 and has raked up some of the most impressive online ratings imaginable. It was the highest-rated Thai restaurant and was rated by Yelp as a five-star restaurant.

The two partners operate the restaurant daily entirely on their own to ensure high customer satisfaction. It is a “Recommended Restaurant by St. Louis Restaurant Review.”

They offer online ordering using eOrderSTL, which St owns Louis Restaurant Review. CLICK to order online.

Recently, it was announced that one of the owners, Saenchan, is writing a book about growing up in refugee camps in Thailand and China. They are about to complete chapter two.

They are conveniently located at:

2961 Dougherty Ferry Road

Valley Park, Missouri 63122

Phone: +1 636-529-8690

Email: SweetieCupThaiCafe@gmail.com

Website: SweetieCupThaiCafe.com

Owners of the restaurant:

Saengchan Inthichak – Front of House – Managing Member

Vanvilay Kongkousonh – Chef & Back of House – Member

