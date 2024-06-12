Candicci’s Restaurant to Focus on Catering Only

Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin, Missouri, will focus on catering only.

BALLWIN, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reported that Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin, MO, will focus on catering only and close its facility at 100 Holloway Rd, Ballwin, MO, at the end of June 2024 (this month).

Candicci’s owner, Bob Candice, announced today that this new plan will take effect on July 1, 2024.

Candicci’s Restaurant has served Italian cuisine to the St. Louis Metropolitan region for over 40 years. It is known for its holiday buffets, live music, happy hour specials, and events.

They will revise their website to reflect the change in their business model. They will continue to offer their full catering menu with your favorites: pasta, chicken, toasted ravioli, and their famous house salad. Call Jeff at 314-681-4005 for all catering needs or visit them on ezCatering, which rates them at 4.9 Stars.

The restaurant industry continues to struggle with staffing problems and rising food costs. Chains are closing rapidly, and small family-owned restaurants are getting by.

Address & phone:

100 Holloway Rd

Ballwin, Missouri 63017

Phone: 636-220-8989