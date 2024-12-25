Ad imageAd image
Business

BayMark Health Services to Pay $55K – Discrimination

Smith
Smith
BayMark Health Services to Pay $55K - Discrimination
BayMark Health Services to Pay $55K - Discrimination

BayMark Health Services to Pay $55,000 in EEOC Disability Discrimination Charge

Conciliates Federal Charge MedMark Health subsidiary Fired Worker Instead of Accommodating Disability

VALLEJO, CA (STL.News) MedMark Treatment Centers, a subsidiary of BayMark Health Services which provides treatment for opioid addiction and substance use disorders, agreed to provide $55,000 to a former employee following an investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced today.

Contents
BayMark Health Services to Pay $55,000 in EEOC Disability Discrimination ChargeConciliates Federal Charge MedMark Health subsidiary Fired Worker Instead of Accommodating Disability

According to the EEOC, a counselor at MedMark’s treatment center in Vallejo, California, requested disability accommodations to return to work after an extended medical leave.  The EEOC’s investigation found the company denied his accommodation request and terminated him due to his disability.

Such alleged conduct violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities who can perform the essential functions of their job, barring an undue hardship.

Following the investigation, the parties engaged in the pre-litigation conciliation process, which resulted in a settlement requiring BayMark to provide backpay and compensatory damages, revise its non-discrimination policies and procedures, conduct training for all managers and HR personnel in the Vallejo location, and post a notice concerning EEO rights.

I’m glad I brought my case to the EEOC,” said the worker.  “Recovering from a major health crisis is challenging, but staying employed is an important part of recovery.  I hope this will encourage other workers facing my situation to learn and assert their rights under the ADA.”

Margaret Ly, acting director of the EEOC’s Oakland Local Office, said, “We commend BayMark for their commitment to ensuring compliance with the ADA’s requirements.  This is a good reminder for all employers to avoid assumptions about what a worker with a disability can or cannot do and to engage in the interactive process in response to a request for reasonable accommodation.  Keeping qualified workers on the job is a win for all involved.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article Shelby Baptist Medical Ctr to Pay $60K - Discrimination Shelby Baptist Medical Ctr to Pay $60K – Discrimination
Next Article Charlie Gitto's on The Hill, St. Louis, MO Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill – Business Profile

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Satchmo’s Bar & Grill Under New Ownership

Satchmo's Bar & Grill is under new ownership and management in Chesterfield, MO. CHESTERFIELD, MO…

By Smith

Koda Group Inc. & Owner to Pay Back Wages & Damages

U.S. Department of Labor Recovers $151K in Back Wages and Damages for 64 Guards from…

By Smith

DOT Random Drug Testing Services Near Me

When it comes to ensuring safety on the roads, the Department of Transportation (DOT) has…

By Abdul