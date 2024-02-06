Missouri Governor Grants 23 Pardons in January

Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson Grants 23 Pardons and Commutes One Sentence for the Month of January 2024.
Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) For the month of January 2024, Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted 23 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
23 Pardons:
1. Michael Garroutte
2. Michael Turner
3. Aubrey Gee
4. Daniel Gadberry
5. James McKinney
6. Leroy Winford
7. Bryan Voigts
8. Daniel Frankenburg
9. James Bender
10. Steven Wright
11. Nelson David
12. Michael Sitton
13. Kenneth Abramovitz
14. Kevin Hunt
15. Randi Mitchell
16. Thomas Jones
17. James Scott
18. Alex Pilsner
19. Benjamin Hawkins
20. John Shipman
21. Ronald Nordyke
22. Chad Harrison
23. Donald Stratton
1 Commutation:
1. Samuel Coleman
