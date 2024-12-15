The Req Room Goes Online with eOrderSTL

The Req Room in Overland, Missouri, goes online with eOrderSTL.

OVERLAND, MO (STL.News) The Req Room, located at 9625 Lackland Road, Overland, Missouri 63114, has gone online with eOrderSTL, an online ordering platform owned by St. Louis Restaurant Review. This platform will supplement the other online ordering options that exist.

CLICK to view the menu or to order online.

The Req Rooms online rating is impressive for a bar & grill. They are as follows as of December 15, 2024, at 9:10 pm, are as follows:

Google – 4.6 Stars with 273 online ratings and reviews

Facebook – 5.6 with 61 reviews – 1.3k followers – 15 following – 92% recommend (53 Reviews)

Yelp – 4.4 Stars with 27 online ratings and reviews

TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

Uber Eats – 4.4 with 160 online ratings and reviews

The Req Room business hours:

Sunday – 2:00 am – 12:00 am

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – 2:00 am – 12:00 am

Wednesday – 2:00 am – 12:00 am

Thursday – 2:00 am – 12:00 am

Friday – 2:00 am – 12:00 am

Saturday – 2:00 am – 12:00 am