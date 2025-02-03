STLRR Announces Top 10 Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis

St. Louis Restaurant Review (STLRR) Announces the Top 10 Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri, for 2025.

Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill is nominated # 1 Best Italian Restaurant in St. Louis for 2025.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review released its Top 10 Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis for 2025 on February 2, 2025.

The list is not shocking. You can always expect Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill at the top. Charlie figured out this business decades ago, so they are always at the top.

Ranking this category would be difficult because St. Louis has many great Italian restaurants due to its large Italian-American population. The city is known for its outstanding Italian restaurants and Toasted Ravioli, created in St. Louis.

The Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis, MO, for 2025 are as follows:

Charlie Gitto’s, Fratelli’s Ristorante, and Roberto’s Trattoria sponsored the content, which is why there is additional information about their restaurants.

Charlie Gitto’s is a common topic for STL.News. We love and support these restaurants when they have an announcement. CLICK to see our articles tagged “Charlie Gitto’s” on STL.News. Recently, we published an article titled “Charlie Gitto’s Italian Restaurant Recap for 2024.”

Fartelli’s Ristorante in St. Charles is not a newcomer, but we had not heard of them before this report. Since then, we have eaten there, and it is worth the drive. It has a big lunch crowd.

Roberto’s Trattoria is also new to us, but we will explore it based on the advice of the St. Louis Restaurant Review. It appears they are popular for steaks and seafood as well.

According to STLRR, they take into consideration ratings and reviews for the Best Italian Restaurants list from:

Google Reviews

Facebook

Yelp

TripAdvisor

OpenTable

Then, they create an average using a metric that gives more credit to restaurants with more customer reviews, resulting in a solid and stable list.

The top-ranking restaurants are based on more reviews, suggesting a more reliable metric and reducing the volatility of new restaurants that get a lot of excellent ratings in the beginning and then fall short of keeping customers satisfied.

Regardless of where they rank, being listed among the Top 10 Best Italian Restaurants in St. Louis, MO, is not an easy competition. There are many great Italian restaurants in St. Louis. The competition is severe. The dedication these owners illustrate is overwhelming. The restaurants have been their lives 24/7/365 for decades, in some cases. That is the dedication that most people can’t relate to.

We, on behalf of our staff and community, express our gratitude for your sacrifices in enhancing the lives of others. Thank you!

USPress.News covered this story as well.

