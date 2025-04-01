Super Wok Hibachi – Valley Park, MO

Super Wok Habachi, 2951 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Valley Park, Missouri 63122, offers authentic Asian cuisine.

(STL.News) We invite you to Super Wok Hibachi, Valley Park’s favorite destination for fast, fresh, and flavorful Asian cuisine. Whether you’re craving sizzling hibachi dishes, comforting Chinese classics, or just looking for a quick and satisfying meal, Super Wok Hibachi delivers bold flavors and exceptional value—all in a warm, welcoming setting.

It’s more than just a takeout spot. Super Wok Hibachi is where tradition meets convenience. Every dish is cooked fresh to order using high-quality ingredients, savory sauces, and time-honored cooking techniques that celebrate Asian culinary roots with a modern twist. Located in the heart of Valley Park, Missouri, we’re proud to serve our local community with a menu that’s packed with variety and cooked with passion.

A Hibachi Experience Without the Wait – Only at Super Wok Hibachi

At Super Wok Hibachi, they bring the excitement of hibachi-style cooking into a quick-service format that fits your busy lifestyle. There’s no need to wait for a whole tableside show—our chefs fire up the grill behind the scenes to cook each meal hot and fast while locking in all the flavor.

Whether juicy hibachi chicken, tender steak, or perfectly grilled shrimp, each plate comes with your choice of seasoned fried rice or noodles and a side of sautéed vegetables. It’s the kind of comfort food that hits the spot every time.

Super Wok Hibachi Offers a Menu That Has Something for Everyone

Super Wok Hibachi’s menu features a mix of crowd-pleasing hibachi meals, traditional Chinese dishes, and tasty appetizers that are perfect for sharing—or keeping all to yourself.

Popular items include:

Hibachi Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp – Grilled fresh with our signature sauce

– Grilled fresh with our signature sauce House Fried Rice – A customer favorite, loaded with veggies, egg, and your protein of choice

– A customer favorite, loaded with veggies, egg, and your protein of choice Lo Mein Noodles – Stir-fried to perfection and packed with flavor

– Stir-fried to perfection and packed with flavor General Tso’s Chicken – Crispy, tangy, and just the right amount of spicy

– Crispy, tangy, and just the right amount of spicy Sweet & Sour Chicken – Golden fried with a bright, flavorful sauce

– Golden fried with a bright, flavorful sauce Egg Rolls and Crab Rangoon – Hand-rolled and fried to a crispy, golden finish

Vegetarian? No problem. We offer meat-free options and are happy to customize your dish to suit dietary preferences or allergies whenever possible.

Locally Owned. Community Focused.

Super Wok Hibachi is deeply connected to Valley Park and the surrounding neighborhoods as a locally owned and operated restaurant. They believe in feeding their community with not just good food but with kindness, consistency, and care. Many of their loyal customers have become familiar faces, and they are honored to be part of your weekly dinner plans, lunch breaks, and family celebrations.

Their goal is simple: to serve delicious meals that leave you full and happy. Whether you’re dining solo, grabbing a family meal to-go, or ordering lunch for the office, they appreciate the opportunity to serve you.

At Super Wok Hibachi – It is Fast, Friendly, and Always Fresh

What sets Super Wok Hibachi apart is its commitment to freshness. Every order is prepared on the spot—never pre-cooked, never reheated. They don’t cut corners, and we don’t believe in sacrificing quality for speed. You’ll taste the difference in every bite. Even better, our team is dedicated to customer service. They know your time is valuable, and we work hard to ensure your order is accurate, your wait is short, and your experience is excellent—whether you’re calling in, ordering online, or walking through the door.

Convenient Location at 2951 Dougherty Ferry Road in Valley Park, Missouri

Located just minutes from Manchester Road and Highway 141, Super Wok Hibachi is conveniently situated for dine-in, pickup, or delivery. They’re easy to find, with plenty of parking and quick access for a no-hassle experience.

Whether heading home from work, running errands, or meeting friends, we’re the perfect stop when you want something delicious and dependable.

Online Ordering & Takeout Made Easy

Super Wok Hibachi is proud to offer quick and reliable online ordering for maximum convenience. With just a few clicks, you can customize your order, skip the wait, and pick up your meal, hot and ready to go.

They’re also partnered with eOrderSTL, a local food ordering platform that supports independent restaurants and helps keep dollars in our community.

Why Their Customers Keep Coming Back

Customers choose Super Wok Hibachi not just for the food but for the experience.

Here’s what makes us a favorite in Valley Park:

Generous Portions – Get more for your money with large, satisfying meals

– Get more for your money with large, satisfying meals Affordable Prices – Quality food that won’t break the bank

– Quality food that won’t break the bank Family Friendly – Something on the menu for everyone, big or small

– Something on the menu for everyone, big or small Support Local – Every meal supports a small, locally owned business

– Every meal supports a small, locally owned business Consistently Delicious – We keep our standards high every single day

Visit Super Wok Hibachi

Today, if you’re looking for an Asian restaurant in Valley Park that delivers big flavor without the considerable wait, see why so many locals love Super Wok Hibachi. They invite you to join us for lunch, dinner, or takeout—and taste the difference fresh-made hibachi can make.

Super Wok Hibachi business hours:

Sunday – 11:30 am – 8:00 pm

– 11:30 am – 8:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 8:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 8:30 pm

Super Wok Hibachi address and phone:

2951 Dougherty Ferry Rd

Valley Park, Missouri 63122

Phone: 636-825-6622

